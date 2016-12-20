Margot Robbie got married in secret over the weekend, and her husband is quite the catch

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Margot Robbie is a successful, talented, beautiful actor, and now a married woman. Yes, Robbie and her longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley secretly got married over the weekend.

According to multiple sources, the couple tied the knot near Robbie's hometown, Dalby, on the Gold Coast surrounded by family and friends. Robbie was given away by her mom, Sarie Kessler, along with her brothers, Lachlan and Cameron, while sister Anya was her maid of honour.

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder boho-inspired dress and her hair in loose curls pinned away from her face, News.com.au reports. Apparently, the venue was kept top-secret. Not even the guests knew where to go until the very last minute, and they were asked to hand in their mobile phones and cameras to security personnel once they arrived.

Robbie confirmed the news of her nuptials when she took to Instagram to share a cheeky post of what appears to be her and Ackerley sharing a kiss while she flashes her wedding ring at the camera. She chose to leave the caption blank.

So who is the man that captured Robbie's heart, and what do we really know about him?

1. He's British

Ackerley was born in Surrey, U.K.

2. He works in film — and it's how they met

Robbie and Ackerley started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of the film Suite Française, in which Robbie starred as Celine and Ackerley was the third assistant director.

3. He has a lot of well-known films under his belt

According to Ackerley's IMDb page, he's worked on The Brothers Grimsby, The Two Faces of January, and the 2015 film Macbeth (starring Michael Fassbender) — as well as 10 other film credits.

4. He changed Robbie's ideas on relationships

Before Ackerley, Robbie had a very different view on relationships, and during an interview with Vogue magazine she gushed about how he changed her life.

"[Before we met] I was the ultimate single gal," she said. "The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

4. He's an animal lover

A glance at Ackerley's Instagram account will confirm that he's an animal lover, and he seems to have a particular fondness for dogs. His account is filled with photos of his adorable pooches.

5. He's also a bit of a motorbike fan

Just look at this...

6. The newlyweds share a love of the New York Rangers

Robbie and Ackerley are both sports fans, and in particular the New York Rangers. The pair have previously been spotted at an ice hockey game in Madison Square Garden — although we're not sure how much of the game they saw.

7. Ackerley is not afraid to show the world he loves Robbie

Ackerley's Instagram page is filled with posts of himself and Robbie having fun together. This guy definitely isn't afraid to show the world just how much his lady means to him.

