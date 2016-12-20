Anyone else sense Margot Robbie's wedding photo was a big 'eff off' to the media?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN

Print

We've known for a while that things are pretty serious between Margot Robbie and her British director beau, Tom Ackerley.

This guy A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:27am PST

More: 8 things (you probably didn't know) about Australia that make it unique

But how serious? Robbie may have answered that question in an Instagram post Monday night.

There have been rumors swirling for a while that Robbie and Ackerley, who have been dating since 2014 when they met on the set of the drama film Suite Française. Ackerley served as the third assistant director for the film, and Robbie played Claire, giving plenty of time for sparks to fly between them. Since then, however, they've kept their relationship as private as possible, hence all the did-they-or-didn't-they talk about a secret wedding.

More: 11 facts about Tina Fey & Margot Robbie's new film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

There's definitely evidence that points to some surprise nuptials. Vogue reports that Robbie was spotted in Australia, reportedly the location of their secret wedding ceremony, sporting a shirt that read "Say 'I Do' Down Under." Further reports say they had a quiet, super-private ceremony in Byron Bay, a quaint coastal town in the southeast Australian state of New South Wales.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Robbie added even more fuel to the flames of the wedding rumors with a pic she posted to Instagram on Monday. The snap showed her holding up her wedding finger, which was adorned with a pear-shaped diamond ring, while she and Ackerley were kissing out of focus in the background of the photo. Oh, and they're both wearing white. Coincidence? Maybe. They definitely could have gotten married, but engagement photos that show the bride faux giving the camera the bird with her ring finger have been a silly engagement shoot cliché for years now. While there are plenty of hints that Robbie is a Mrs. now, there's no solid proof just yet.

More: Dear male writers writing sexist think pieces about women in Hollywood: Stop!