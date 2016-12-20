Sections
/

Britney Spears is a goddess & finally has a BF that'll treat her like one

Cailyn Cox

by

by

Image: Mario Mitsis/WENN.com
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may be getting serious

Ever since Sam Asghari featured in Britney Spears' "Slumber Party" music video, the pair has been spending a lot of time together.

More: 6 things to know about Sam Asghari, the guy Britney Spears had dinner with

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Asghari and Spears were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in Los Angeles, but according to a People magazine source, the pair has been on three dates so far and are still in the getting-to-know-each-other phase. While that doesn't make the relationship sound as though it's too serious, Spears and Asghari do seem to have a lot of fun together.

More: Britney Spears and Ariana Grande started a huge, verbally violent Twitter war

On their most recent outing, Spears was spotted in fits of laughter while walking alongside Asghari (he was also seen opening the car door for her like a real gentleman). And back in November, Asghari posted a since-deleted photo of himself and Spears cozying up together in which she had her tongue stuck out — so she's not afraid to be silly around him, which is a good sign, right?

But it's probably a little early to start giving these two a cute celebrity nickname, and we don't expect Spears to make a public announcement that she's in a relationship any time soon — especially after the statement she made on The Jonathan Ross Show last month, when she revealed she was not interested in dating.

That said, we still think they'd make a pretty great match.

More: Britney Spears threatening to sue over bombshell report about her behavior

What do you think of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears as a potential couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may be getting serious
Image: Buena Vista Pictures
