Amber Portwood wants MTV to respect her, and she may finally be getting her way

Amber Portwood is sending out some serious mixed signals about her future with Teen Mom OG.

Last week, she claimed she'd be leaving the show because of MTV's alleged lack of respect for her, but this week she seems to be changing her tune. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dec. 19, Portwood tweeted about how she may finally be getting the respect she deserves from MTV, and that she was waiting patiently — which seems to tease that she'd be open to returning to the show if her requirements are met.

It seems that I might be getting the respect I deserve from MTV.. Awaiting patiently.. We'll see — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 18, 2016

It's been a dramatic few weeks for Portwood, who had an incredibly nasty fight with fellow Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham during the show's reunion special. Since the falling out, Portwood has tweeted about how the network dealt with the altercation and how she felt nothing had been done to resolve the issues at hand or to make her feel safer.

If I was treated fairly it wouldn't be an issue but it's been nothing but disrespect since the reunion show. Which keeps continuing today. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 16, 2016

Nothing has been dealt with or has made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 16, 2016

The day I'm shown some respect by the people I've worked with for 8 years is the day I'll be back. I've sacrificed a lot for this show. @MTV — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 16, 2016

Portwood announced her departure from the show via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham and captioned it with, "I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!"

I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love! A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

However, her initial decision may not be final (although we'll have to wait to see how things pan out in the future) — and fans are happy that Portwood may be reconsidering her decision.

@AmberLPortwood I hope so. You'll always have me as a supportive fan and follower. — Emily Reynolds (@_ReynoldsEmily) December 18, 2016

@AmberLPortwood i hope so cause you deserve respect and love always. i think mtv is now figuring it out that you deserve it sweetie. love u — Ashley Rakestraw (@Cheermaster500) December 18, 2016

@AmberLPortwood I hope they toss @F1abraham . You're an inspiration to others, she is not. Just a bad example. @MTV listen to the people! — Meemaw & Pawpaw (@Meemaw_n_Pawpaw) December 18, 2016

@AmberLPortwood I hope so too you do deserve respect and your dignity too — Carissa C (@Hippyladybug2) December 18, 2016

Abraham also shared her thoughts on Portwood's departure, and it's clear she thinks Portwood's exit is all for attention. She told E! News, "None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit."

Abraham added, "I get that Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops all the time. She will be right back to filming. This is so dramatic. She could quit and not make it public if she was truly done."

What do you think of Amber Portwood's decision to quit the show? Will she change her mind? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

