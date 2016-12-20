Sections
Amber Portwood might not be gone from Teen Mom OG for good, after all

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Image: Brian To/WENN.com
Amber Portwood wants MTV to respect her, and she may finally be getting her way

Amber Portwood is sending out some serious mixed signals about her future with Teen Mom OG.

More: Farrah Abraham clears the air about that fight with the Teen Mom producer

Last week, she claimed she'd be leaving the show because of MTV's alleged lack of respect for her, but this week she seems to be changing her tune. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dec. 19, Portwood tweeted about how she may finally be getting the respect she deserves from MTV, and that she was waiting patiently — which seems to tease that she'd be open to returning to the show if her requirements are met.

It's been a dramatic few weeks for Portwood, who had an incredibly nasty fight with fellow Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham during the show's reunion special. Since the falling out, Portwood has tweeted about how the network dealt with the altercation and how she felt nothing had been done to resolve the issues at hand or to make her feel safer.

More: Details of Amber Portwood & Farrah Abraham's physical fight are crazy

Portwood announced her departure from the show via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham and captioned it with, "I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!"

I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly. The lack of respect is too much anymore! But still sending all my love!

A photo posted by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on

However, her initial decision may not be final (although we'll have to wait to see how things pan out in the future) — and fans are happy that Portwood may be reconsidering her decision.

Abraham also shared her thoughts on Portwood's departure, and it's clear she thinks Portwood's exit is all for attention. She told E! News, "None of the girls will quit — they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit."

Abraham added, "I get that Amber is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops all the time. She will be right back to filming. This is so dramatic. She could quit and not make it public if she was truly done."

More: Amber Portwood's fiancé Matt Baier addresses child support accusations

What do you think of Amber Portwood's decision to quit the show? Will she change her mind? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Image: MTV
