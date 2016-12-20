These highlights will get you hyped for Kaitlin Olson's new show The Mick

Image: Pamela Littky/Fox

Question: How are you planning to quell those winter blues now that some of your favorite television shows are on a midseason hiatus? Answer: Go watch The Mick, duh.

The upcoming FOX comedy is hoping to make your weeknights a whole lot sunnier, and thanks to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson starring in The Mick, I think it's safe to say that goal will be achieved. Described as a "dysfunctional family comedy," The Mick follows Mackenzie (aka Mickey), a loudmouthed hustler who shows up at her sister's house for the umpteenth loan. Her sister has married rich and Mickey figures it will be an easy request to make. But when Mickey's sister goes on the run to evade fraud charges, Mickey suddenly finds herself stuck babysitting her niece and nephews in a huge Connecticut mansion. Is Mickey actually model babysitting material?

Olson sat down with SheKnows to discuss what makes The Mick so special, from the creative control being a producer allows her to what it's like working with an incredibly diverse cast and crew. We definitely learned a few surprising things about The Mick, which only made us more excited to watch the show; we think you're going to get pretty excited about the next great TV family comedy too.

1. Olson's character, Mackenzie, was originally intended for a man

Image: Pamela Littky/FOX

"[Dave Chernin and John Chernin, the show's creators] didn't know I could do it, so when they first wrote it, this person was a man. And then they were like, 'Why don't we just make it a woman?' and I really appreciate that so much. It was so great and I really couldn't turn it down. " The situation actually echoed a previous experience Olson had on Always Sunny in which the writers expressed befuddlement at how to write for a woman: "I said 'Don't write for a woman. That's so insulting. I can bring the 'vagina' part to it.'"

2. Fans of Uncle Buck or Adventures in Babysitting will love The Mick

Image: FOX

"It's a classic fish-out-of-water story," says Olson, and she's totally right. As Mickey, Olson is tasked with watching her niece and nephews while her sister is on the lam escaping fraud charges. The wacky setup is totally reminiscent of '80s dysfunctional family comedies like Uncle Buck and Adventures in Babysitting.

3. As a producer, Olson has big input on the tone and topics covered in The Mick

Image: FOX

This may sound like some industry malarkey, but it's so major that Olson's voice matters on a production level on The Mick. She's been given the chance to voice concerns over certain areas of the show, like the phrasing of lines or even the topical elements: "[There are] some topics, specific lines, lines where I'm like, 'Guys, this isn't a bad word. Just let me say it. You haven't said it before on network TV but I'm not swearing. It's just different.' I think that people have to really be brave and take a plunge and do something different."

4. The Mick tackles issues that aren't typically tackled in other family comedies on TV

Image: FOX

There's no issue that won't get at least touched on in The Mick, making it one of the more forward-thinking — and excitingly so — family comedies on television right now. For Olson, it is both exciting and important that The Mick will have a specific point of view on the topics affecting viewers in real life: "I think it's really interesting that people bump against the fact that, like, can you have a family show that still tackles LGBTQ topics or race or sex? I think these are exactly the kinds of things we should be talking about with our kids. I think it's really important, especially now. We're at a time in our lives when we have to talk about this stuff... we can just pretend on TV that this isn't happening."

5. The Mick is meant for family viewing, but make sure your kids are a little bit older

Image: FOX

While Olson admits that she has let her children, aged 6 and 4, watch clips of The Mick and even the family-friendly trailer, she is quick to note that if you and your family do gather around the TV to watch, your kids should be a little bit older than hers. It's not to exclude curious minds, but rather a considerate move because some of the language and topics on The Mick are so true to real life (read: a bit mature for, say, young grade-schoolers). Don't be shy to expose your kids to big ideas, but a little consideration goes a long way.

6. You've definitely seen the young stars of The Mick before, which is why you'll want to tune in

Image: FOX

The names Sofia Black-D'Elia, Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton may not ring a bell immediately, but these young stars are totally going to steal your heart in The Mick. Black-D'Elia has appeared in films like Project Almanac and Ben-Hur, while Barbusca's shown up in top-notch television shows like American Horror Story, Preacher and The League. Oh, and Stanton? The Mick may be his first gig, but something tells me it won't be his last.

