What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Uma Thurman & Her Ex's Drawn-Out Custody Battle Comes to a Close

Christina Marfice

Image: WENN.com
After an eight-day trial, Uma Thurman wins primary custody of her four-year-old daughter

Update: Jan. 27, 12:30 p.m. PT: After an eight-day trial, Uma Thurman has won primary custody of the four-year-old daughter she shares with her ex-husband Arpad Busson.

"It’s a wonderful thing to have closure," Thurman told reporters outside of the Manhattan Supreme Court, just after a judge awarded her primary custody, but urged her to figure out a way to peacefully raise Luna with Busson.

"At this point, Luna has all the advantages in life. She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her," Justice Matthew Cooper said. "The only thing that’s lacking — and I hope it’s forthcoming — is that her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together — never loving each other or even liking each other — at least being able to cooperate."

The judge's testimony came after a court-appointed psychologist determined that Thurman and Busson have a relationship that is so hostile, they "should [not] be in the same room together."

Busson didn't comment on the ruling, but his lawyer told reporters, "We’re delighted that this came to an amicable resolution."

Original story:

Nearly three years after they ended their engagement, Uma Thurman's custody battle with her ex is still raging on.

More: Uma Thurman attacked online for her "new look," and it needs to stop (PHOTO)

Thurman split from her fiancé Arpad Busson in early 2014. In October of that year, he filed suit against her, seeking sole custody of their daughter Luna. Now, more than two years later, their case is headed to trial.

Page Six cites court papers in reporting that Thurman and Busson could stand before the Manhattan Supreme Court sometime this month. That's after they settled some of their disputes in September of last year, and both appeared happy as they left the courtroom at the time. The details of the settlement were confidential, but the judge on their case told reporters, "Everybody compromised a bit... I think it was all done to make one person happy and that one person is Luna."

More: Uma Thurman's ex thinks she's unfit to be a mother

According to Page Six, Thurman and Busson were happy with the arrangements they made, but tensions have flared up again between them since then, leading to their upcoming court battle.

Neither Thurman's nor Busson's attorney offered any comment on the situation. Their reps also did not respond to requests for comment.

Thurman and Busson started dating in 2007. By 2008, they were engaged, though they broke up a year later, then rekindled their romance. They split for good in 2014.

Luna was born in 2012. She's the only child that Thurman and Busson share, though they each have two of their own children from prior marriages.

More: A closer look at Quentin Tarantino's flawed but fierce female characters

After an eight-day trial, Uma Thurman wins primary custody of her four-year-old daughter
Image: WENN
