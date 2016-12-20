The actress who played Cindy on The Brady Bunch fights back at homophobic accusations

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Updated Dec. 19, 2016, 6:38 p.m. PT — Susan Olsen responded to the social media backlash on Facebook, saying that she finds the comments claiming she is homophobic to be "ridiculous."

In fact, Huffington Post points out that Olsen has a lengthy history supporting gay rights.

She wrote an open letter in 2013 to Robert Reed, who played her Brady Bunch father, Mike Brady. In it, she said Reed could "never make peace with himself" and remained in the closet until his death in 1992. She used this example to express her support for same-sex marriage.

Olsen, however, has yet to apologize to Acord-Whiting for her mean-spirited comments. She instead posted that the social media trouble she found herself in all stemmed from her support of Trump.

Acord-Whiting actually agrees with Olsen that homophobia isn't the issue.

"The true issue is, like most Trump surrogates, she spreads dangerous misinformation, then responds unprofessionally with attacks and hate when criticized," he said in a comment to Huffington Post. "That makes her too irresponsible to host a radio program on politics."

Original story:

Remember little Cindy on The Brady Brunch? Susan Olsen, now 55, who played "the youngest one in curls," has found herself under fire and out of a job after allegedly going on a homophobic rant on Facebook against one of her critics.

It all started when activist and producer Leon Acord-Whiting publicly criticized Olsen after appearing as a guest on Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics, a show that Olsen co-hosted with Sheena Metal.

After his experience on the program, Acord-Whiting wrote on Facebook, "It is wildly irresponsible for LA Talk Radio to allow a Trump fanatic to co-host one of their programs, where she can spew her idiotic lies unchecked. (Being a liberal and a patriot are mutually exclusive? Hillary is causing the protests & hate crimes? The Koran is a political tract?) As much as I love Sheena Metal, I think LA Talk Radio needs to give 'Cindy Brady' her walking papers. I will not listen to or appear on any shows there from this point forward until she's gone. This isn't just disagreeing on, say, tax plans or foreign policy. Susan Olsen spreads outrageous misinformation & it is dangerous and unprofessional."

Olsen responded with a Facebook status of her own, writing, "This is the little piece of human waste. He blocked himself from me before I could even get one hit in. If you can find him, please send him my love."

Then, according to Acord-Whiting, Olsen proceeded to send him a private Facebook message filled with homophobic slurs, writing, "Hey there little pussy, let me get my big boy pants on and Reallly take you on!!! What a snake in the grass you are you lying piece of shit too cowardly to confront me in real life so you do it on Facebook. You are the biggest f***** ass in the world the biggest pussy! My Dick is bigger than yours Which ain't sayin much! What a true piece of shit you are! Lying f*****! I hope you meet your karma SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY."

Shortly after, LA Talk Radio announced in a statement released on Friday that they had let go of an unnamed host who was spreading hateful speech that didn't align with their message.

"LA Talk Radio takes pride in its close and collaborative relationship with the LGBT community, and will continue to provide a home for those who have hopeful and positive messages of togetherness and tolerance to share with our listeners. We will not tolerate hateful speech by anyone associated with our radio station and have severed our ties with a host that veered off the direction in which we are going. Thank you for your loyalty and continued support," LA Talk Radio wrote on Facebook. "LA Talk Radio stands for love and community, and we will always support all of our friends around the world."