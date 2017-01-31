Miley Cyrus' 16-year-old sister Noah performed live on The Tonight Show — and she was really good

Did you know that Miley Cyrus had a younger sister with her own dreams of stardom? Yeah, neither did we. But she hit the ground running with her very first single, "Make Me (Cry)," which was released in November and sounds very similar to her famous older sister's style.
Noah is still a baby, pretty much — she's only 16 — but then again, by her age, Miley was a full-fledged star. TBD whether we'll watch her grow up in the public eye just like her sister, but in the meantime, here are six things you should know about Ms. Noah Cyrus.
Don't say we didn't warn you. Just try listening to this song only once. Even if you don't like it, it'll burrow its way into your brain and play over and over — and over — in your mind. Also, the music video isn't bad, either!
Noah signed a six-figure record deal earlier this year, as TMZ reported. That deal included an option for a $1.5 million advance for a second album if the first goes over well. What can we say? Success runs in the family.
Though she may want to look all grown up, her IG is still full of fun, quirky pics just like your 16-year-old cousin would post. Then again, Miley's IG is similarly young-looking, so perhaps the Cyruses just never wanna grow up.
“Make Me (Cry)” features the work of Labrinth, an amazing British artist who has teamed up with Rihanna, Usher and The Weeknd. Noah's first single already has a big gun on it — and it looks like she's not stopping any time soon.
Here's a clip of Noah and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, performing "Could've Been Me" at an open mic last year. So sweet — and she's so young! Hard to believe this was only a year ago, as she now seems much more grown up. We're excited to see what's in store for her next — definitely one to watch.
Noah appeared on The Tonight Show in Jan. 2017, where she performed "Make Me (Cry)." And not only did she look just like her big sis, but she sounded like her, too.
