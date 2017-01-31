Miley Cyrus' 16-year-old sister Noah performed live on The Tonight Show — and she was really good

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Did you know that Miley Cyrus had a younger sister with her own dreams of stardom? Yeah, neither did we. But she hit the ground running with her very first single, "Make Me (Cry)," which was released in November and sounds very similar to her famous older sister's style.

Noah is still a baby, pretty much — she's only 16 — but then again, by her age, Miley was a full-fledged star. TBD whether we'll watch her grow up in the public eye just like her sister, but in the meantime, here are six things you should know about Ms. Noah Cyrus.

1. "Make Me (Cry)" is a total earworm

Don't say we didn't warn you. Just try listening to this song only once. Even if you don't like it, it'll burrow its way into your brain and play over and over — and over — in your mind. Also, the music video isn't bad, either!

2. You'll be hearing lots more from her soon

Noah signed a six-figure record deal earlier this year, as TMZ reported. That deal included an option for a $1.5 million advance for a second album if the first goes over well. What can we say? Success runs in the family.

3. Her Instagram betrays her age

my new fav filter A photo posted by NC (@noahcyrus) on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

Though she may want to look all grown up, her IG is still full of fun, quirky pics just like your 16-year-old cousin would post. Then again, Miley's IG is similarly young-looking, so perhaps the Cyruses just never wanna grow up.

4. She's already teamed with a major English artist

Tune in to @AppleMusic Beats 1 at 10am PT... @NoahCyrus and I talked to Zane Lowe about #MakeMeCry A photo posted by Lab (@labrinth) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:53am PST

“Make Me (Cry)” features the work of Labrinth, an amazing British artist who has teamed up with Rihanna, Usher and The Weeknd. Noah's first single already has a big gun on it — and it looks like she's not stopping any time soon.

5. She's a total daddy's girl

Here's a clip of Noah and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, performing "Could've Been Me" at an open mic last year. So sweet — and she's so young! Hard to believe this was only a year ago, as she now seems much more grown up. We're excited to see what's in store for her next — definitely one to watch.

6. She just had her first late-night performance

Noah appeared on The Tonight Show in Jan. 2017, where she performed "Make Me (Cry)." And not only did she look just like her big sis, but she sounded like her, too.

