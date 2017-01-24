Stranger Things' second season is upon us, and there's just so much to know

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

There's no doubt Stranger Things Season 1 was a huge success. It is one of the best series that has ever come to Netflix, so thankfully, there is a second season.

From castings to returning characters to episode details, here's everything you need to know before commencing the binge of Season 2.

1. Episode titles

Thanks to this teaser, we now know the titles of each Season 2 episode. Let the speculation begin.

2. Eleven is officially back

Based on how Season 1 ended, it was unclear if or how Eleven would return to Season 2. Do not fret, because Eleven is returning. Although, how many episodes she'll be featured in and if she'll play a huge part like she did in the first season remains unknown.

3. This cast photo

sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs# ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq A photo posted by @strangerthingstv on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Not only is Eleven part of the above photo (which is obviously making a fun play on the Upside Down), but so are Dustin, Lucas, Mike, Will, Jonathan, Nancy, Steve and two new faces. The caption reads, "Back in production. See you next year."

4. More Steve and Will

As reported by TVLine in October, both Steve (Joe Keery) and Will (Noah Schnapp) are now series regulars.

5. So many new characters

The Stranger Things cast is going to be even bigger than it was in the first season. According to TVLine, Sadie Sink (American Odyssey) will play Max, who is said to be a “tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era." Then, there is Power Rangers' Dacre Montgomery, who is set to play Max's "hyper-confident, edgy older step-brother. He steals girlfriends away from their boyfriends, is great at drinking games, and drives a black Camaro. But lurking under his apparent charisma, is a violent and unpredictable nature."

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, Paul Reiser (Mad About You), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Goonies) and Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen will also be part of Season 2. Reiser will play Dr. Owens, "a high-ranking member within the Department of Energy on a ‘clean-up’ assignment, tasked with containing the events of last year." Astin will play Bob Newby, "a kindhearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) and now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack." Finally, Berthelsen will play Roman, "an emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab…"

6. All about Will

All of Season 1 focused on saving Will and seeing as that was accomplished in the last episode, he will become even more of a focus. In addition to Schnapp being a series regular, Matt and Ross Duffer (aka, the Duffer Brothers and the creators of Stranger Things) told reporters at the Television Critics' Association in July that the sophomore season would look into the "bigger mythology" behind Will's disappearance. Matt said, "It’s open-ended in a way that if people wanted it, and Netflix wanted it, we could explore it and continue the storyline."

7. A time jump

When Season 2 finally premieres, it will pick up in 1984, the Duffer Brothers revealed to EW in July. Even though it's only a one-year time jump, Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) told Entertainment Tonight in November, "You follow these characters a year later, and you're straight back in the world of Hawkins, [Indiana], which we know and love so well. The scope feels bigger this year." Also regarding the time jump, Heaton added, "I don’t think you're gonna notice. Even though it's a year, you're falling straight back into where we left off, in a sense."

8. We'll see more than just Hawkins

The Duffer Brothers also told EW that Season 2 will travel outside of Hawkins. "We will venture a little bit outside of Hawkins," Matt said. "I will say the opening scene [of the premiere] does not take place in Hawkins."

9. There are nine episodes

It's only one more episode than Season 1, but Season 2 will include nine episodes. Matt told EW, "We’re letting the story dictate it. I think if it gets any longer, it gets unwieldy for us. We want to make sure it’s manageable and we want to be able to tell a movie-like story where it’s never treading water. We want it to have the same feel and pacing as Season 1. I think if we extend it too much, it will have a very different feel."

10. Even more from the Upside Down

If you thought the Upside Down storyline was finished, you're wrong. There is so much more to learn, Matt dished to EW. "We kinda just peeled back the curtain and revealed a tiny bit of the Upside Down. So we definitely want to explore a little bit more. There’s a lot we don’t know about the Upside Down at the end of Season 1."

11. Joyce is getting a love interest

During a Jan. 21 Fan2Sea Comic-Con cruise (via Hollywood Life) David Harbour (he plays Hopper), dished, "We have Sean Astin… he’s Winona’s new boyfriend — much to the chagrin to the Chief of Police." So does this also mean Hopper and Joyce may soon have a romance?

12. "Justice for Barb"

If you consider yourself a huge fan of Barb, Harbour also teased at the panel that she will be part of the story line, but not physically. "The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season," he revealed.

13. There is some fall out

According to Harbour, there is also some major fall out between certain people, which is to be expected. "It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year — like Will has come back — there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened." He added, "So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what."

Stranger Things Season 2 returns in 2017.

