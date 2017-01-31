Video of Anthony Michael Hall attacking his neighbor is pretty scary

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN

Update: Jan. 31, 2017, 11:45 a.m. PT: Anthony Michael Hall has been sued by his neighbor, Richard Samson, following their alleged brawl late last year.

Page Six reports that Samson has filed papers in court accusing Hall of negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional stress. He's also saying that Hall instigated the fight, approaching him at their condo complex in "a rude or intimidating manner" and engaging in "offensive touching." Samson says Hall "assaulted, intimidated and battered" him and that afterward, he was "hurt and injured in his health, strength and activities."

In the suit, Samson claims that he "sustained injuries to his nervous system and person… [causing him] great mental, physical, emotional and nervous pain and suffering."

The civil suit is in addition to the criminal charges Hall already faces stemming from the incident, which could net him up to seven years in prison.



Update: Nov. 28 at 12:45 p.m. PT: Anthony Michael Hall has been charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury and could face up to seven years in prison, according to TMZ. There is no arraignment date set at this time.

Original article:

For a guy who got famous in the '80s for playing the skinny high school nerd who got bullied, Anthony Michael Hall is certainly carving out a completely different reputation for himself as an adult.

Hall, who most recently has been seen on shows like Murder in the First and Rosewood, allegedly roughed up a neighbor in an altercation at his Los Angeles condo complex — and the assault was all captured on security footage obtained by the all-knowing TMZ.

In the grainy footage, you can see the man alleged to be Hall angrily pace back and forth before approaching the victim and violently shoving the man into the bushes. TMZ reports that the man was injured pretty badly and suffered a broken wrist and hurt back.

The neighbor apparently called 911 and told police that Hall flew off the handle because the condo gate had been left open. The neighbor also said that Hall yelled at him to close the gate, but slammed it shut himself and then went ballistic.

But before we jump to conclusions here, it's important to note that the video is completely blurry and the man alleged to be Hall is so far away that it's impossible to tell if it's really him. The whole meltdown tale could just be some salacious celebrity gossip being peddled for a good story.

Then again, this doesn't seem to be the first time Hall has flown off the handle on someone. TMZ ran another article in 2011 after Hall was arrested for terrorizing his fellow condo residents and harassing people for no apparent reason.

"I have considered buying a gun to stay safe from Hall... he's the scariest person I've ever encountered in my life," one neighbor told TMZ at the time.

What do you think? Was it Hall in the footage or is he innocent until proven guilty?

