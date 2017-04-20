Josh Duggar, the guy you pretended to be on Ashley Madison is still after you

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Updated April 20, 2017, 2 p.m. PT: Despite attempts by the Duggar family to settle out of court in the stolen identity case brought against Josh Duggar by the man whose photos he used on his dating profiles, it looks like Josh is headed to court.

According to reports, he's been served papers demanding that he testify at trial according to the demands of the DJ who's suing him, Matthew McCarthy. McCarthy's lawyer, Michelle Iarusso, told reporters she and McCarthy want the court to hear straight from Duggar's mouth "the extent of the fraudulent conduct."

She said the lawsuit is being brought against Duggar because McCarthy lost work when people started associating him with the Duggar family so soon after Josh's molestation scandal.

"We need to know if there are people out there who think that they have been in touch with our client because Josh was pretending to be him," Iarusso explained. "He certainly would rather not have been associated with a child molester. And prospective employers didn’t like it, either."

Original story:

Not only did Josh Duggar cheat on his wife, but he used someone else's pics to do it.

Now, Duggar is facing a lawsuit from the guy whose photo he used to flirt with women on social media and dating sites, including the cheating site Ashley Madison. Matthew McCarthy, a DJ and photographer, claims Duggar stole his identity by using his photo to lure women online, and now he wants Duggar to pay him for the humiliation he says he's faced. McCarthy says that since the scandal broke, he's gotten nasty emails from people calling him "Duggar's boy toy" and "DJ Duggar."

According to Daily Mail, Duggar found McCarthy's photo online after Googling "random guy." He used it for his Ashley Madison account, OkCupid and Facebook. All of the accounts were linked to one of Duggar's email addresses. Duggar was outed after hackers released information on user accounts for Ashley Madison.

McCarthy claims in his lawsuit that being tied to Duggar this way caused him to lose some DJ gigs, and he's seeking damages to make up for his lost work. Meanwhile, Duggar, who lost his lobbying job at the über-Christian Family Research Council when the scandal broke, has been selling used cars to make ends meet, so we have the feeling McCarthy shouldn't get his hopes up for a big settlement.

The cheating scandal was just the latest blow during a pretty tough year for Duggar — months earlier, he admitted that he had molested several girls when he was a teen, including some of his sisters. Duggar's scandals ended up pushing TLC to cancel his family's reality series, 19 Kids and Counting.

