8 reasons why country star Thomas Rhett and his beautiful wife Lauren Akins are #relationshipgoals

If you watched the American Country Music Awards last year, no doubt you noticed the adorableness of Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. Rhett may have taken home the award for Single Record of the Year in 2016 for "Die a Happy Man," but it was clear to anyone in a 20-mile radius that his most prized possession is his beautiful wife. Too bad there wasn't an award for #relationshipgoals. Rhett and Akins would have taken that home, too.

Here are seven things to know about this insanely cute couple.

1. They've got not one, but two babies on the way

OH BABY! actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:15am PST

In fall of 2016, Rhett and Akins began the process of adopting a baby from Africa. Then, while on safari in December, they discovered that Akins was pregnant, according to People.

The couple took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to make the exciting announcement.

"OH BABY! actually...BABIES!" Akins captioned a pic. "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too."

If that isn't the sweetest thing you've ever heard, we don't know what is.

2. They've known each other since first grade

Sunset selfie #aloha #needtoshave @laur_akins A photo posted by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 29, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

Just in case you didn't think this pair could get any cuter, get this: Rhett and Akins have known each other since they were around 6 years old! If that's not a song waiting to be written, not sure what is!

3. They dated when they were 15...

From the bottom of my heart ... thanks y'all. We did it! #ACMs #dieahappyman A photo posted by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 3, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

...but broke up. Rhett told Taste of Country that he and his wife, then Lauren Gregory, dated for six months when they were 15. Sadly, though, it didn't work out. They stayed friends and wound up dating other people. "I don’t think she really noticed me ’til we were 16,” Rhett said. He then added, “When I heard that she had ended her other relationship, I moved in for the kill. We kissed, and that was it.”

4. They got engaged around Christmas

3 years ago today by the grace of God @laur_akins married me. I could not be happier than I am right now. Here's to many more! Love you babe A photo posted by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 12, 2015 at 5:45pm PDT

Rhett and Akins got engaged in December 2011. Rhett popped the question at Akins' favorite restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, Giovanni's. “There was a [wine] bottle, and with a silver Sharpie, I wrote, ‘Marry me?’ on the bottle, and she wrote ‘Well, duh, yes’ on the bottle,” Rhett told radio station Y108. “Somebody cued 'The Way You Look Tonight' by Frank Sinatra, and we danced in this little cigar room. It was pretty awesome.”

5. They wed in October 2012 outside of Nashville, Tennessee

And yes, there's a video of their wedding. Dying.

6. Akins keeps Rhett humble

you + me forever Thomas Rhett // I love you 10.12.12 #fourminuteslate #stillcounts A photo posted by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 12, 2015 at 10:05pm PDT

Just because Rhett is a country superstar, it doesn't mean it's all about him. “I’ve even come home a lot of the time and talked about what I did on the road and what songs I’m gonna cut, and then I realized I haven’t even asked my wife how her day was,” Rhett told Taste of Country. “So I think this business can be very consuming for some people. But thank goodness that my wife is there to call me out every single time, so my head shrinks a little bit.”

7. Rhett made a YouTube video of their fairy tale

Well, if you watch the video you'll see that it wasn't all a fairy tale. The pair spent a long time being friends while Rhett tried to win her over. But, in the end, love prevailed. So cute!

8. Rhett had to persuade Akins to be in his video

Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" video features his wife (and himself) in Hawaii, being all loved up. However, Akins wasn't super keen on being in the video at first. "It took a lot of convincing to get her to do it," Rhett told Billboard, despite the fact that she's the inspiration behind the hit song. "We were in the car, and Tim McGraw's 'Just to See You Smile' came on," Akins recalled. "I was like, 'Babe, people don't write songs like this anymore. It's so sweet — it just melts your heart. Write a song like that! About ­something besides whiskey, beer or taking a girl home in a big truck.'" And thus, "Die a Happy Man" was born.

How adorable is this couple?!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.