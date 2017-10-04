8 things to know about Erik Asla, Tyra Banks now-ex-boyfriend

Katie McKay-Phillips is a freelance writer and the creator of Ruffled Feathers, an online wedding and event style brand. She lives in Chicago with her husband, son and two English bulldogs. Katie is a Highland Games competitor and streng...

Oh, man. Another day, another celebrity couple we really loved together breaks up. This time it's Tyra Banks and her longtime boyfriend, Erik Asla. Details are still emerging, but it seems like like the split is amicable, even though Asla has reportedly moved out of the couple's Los Angeles home.

It's not super surprising we don't know a whole lot about the breakup yet, considering these two went to great lengths to keep their relationship private. The couple went months and months without being photographed together in public through out their relationship — but we were still able to gather enough info about Asla to know that we really liked them together.

Here's a little about Banks' now-ex.

1. He's Banks' baby daddy

Banks announced the birth of her and Asla's son, York Banks Asla, early last year with a cute Instagram post.

"The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here," Banks wrote on Instagram of her baby, who was born via surrogate. "He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."

2. He's already removed almost all traces of Banks from his Instagram

In fairness, Asla didn't post pictures of Banks on his social media that often throughout their entire relationship, but when he did, they were stunning. Looks like he's already scrubbed his Instagram page, however, and removed all images of Banks from his feed with the exception of one solitary pic (above).

3. He's nearly a decade older than her

We know that age isn't anything but a number, but Asla is nine years Banks' senior. Who knows if that had anything to do with their breakup.

4. He's a photographer

Shocker that Banks would be cozying up with a photographer, right? Asla's work has appeared in just a few rags you might have heard of, such as Allure, Bazaar, Dwell, Elle, Glamour, GQ Australia, Marie Claire, The New York Times Magazine, Vogue and Vanity Fair.

He has also shot for Calvin Klein and Saks Fifth Avenue. Of course, his website is chock-full of amazing photos of Banks too.

5. He likes to keep his work simple

The beauty in Asla's work is truly in its simplicity.

"Sometimes I like to do 'clean' shoots," he wrote on Instagram. "No impressive and talented collaborators, no assistants or light sources or anything else. Just inspiration and a beautiful and alluring subject who truly enjoys the process of creating magic together. This is what creativity is all about."

6. He's Norwegian

Asla was born in Norway but moved to Los Angeles to further his photography career and studied under the legendary image-maker, Herb Ritts.

7. They met at work

Asla and Banks met on the set of Norway's Next Top Model and initially tried to keep their romance on the down-low but were spotted holding hands and kissing during a lunch date shortly after beginning their courtship.

8. He has more children

According to his work website, as well as his personal social media accounts, Asla has three daughters who also live with him in LA.

9. His social media presence will melt your heart

Endearing bios, breathtaking photos... the caption for his photo announcing the birth of baby York says, "Witnessing the dawn of life is possibly life's greatest gift." Serious swoon.