A complete rap and hip-hop playlist that is totally toddler- and teen-friendly

Image: WENN

When you think of the rap genre, your mind might automatically scream, "My kids are not listening to that crap!" But if you vet the lyrics to some rap songs, you learn there are actually some out there totally appropriate for children to listen to.

Not all rap songs are about sex and violence. In fact, some songs have pretty positive messages. And at this point, almost anything beats the mind-numbing madness that is listening to the Frozen soundtrack on repeat.

We went on a mission to create a playlist of new and old hip-hop and rap you can listen to it with your kids. These aren't radio-censored versions, but original songs squeaky clean enough that they won’t leave you completely humiliated when your kid decides to belt out the lyrics in public.

Don't let some of the videos fool you — the songs are kid-friendly.

1. Gym Class Heroes — "Stereo Hearts" featuring Adam Levine

Clean, cute and Adam Levine... the trifecta.

2. Rihanna — "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris

Two words: Dance party. Probably the cleanest song ever from one of the baddest divas around, and while the video is not really kid safe, the song definitely is.

3. Flo Rida — "Good Feeling"

The title of this song really should just be #goals.

4. Arrested Development — "Tennessee"

Give it two or three plays and your kids will be singing every word to this awesome throwback. Why is that awesome? Because there will be nothing better for your temperament that watching your kid coloring while singing, "Lord, I've really been real stressed, down and out, losing friends..."

5. B.o.B. — "Magic" featuring Rivers Cuomo

Slip in a little alt-rock on your kids to keep it fresh.

6. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince — "Parents Just Don't Understand"

Most of this duo's songs are kid friendly, as is the majority of Will Smith's music. Can't go wrong with The Fresh Prince theme, either. This is one your kids will definitely relate to.

7. Kris Kross — "Jump"

Have fun explaining this one to your kids, but it is sure to get them out of their chairs.

Originally published December 2015. Updated January 2017.