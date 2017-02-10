 
9 Things Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have in Common

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC.

Image: FayesVision, Daniel Deme/WENN
Can we all just agree now that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the perfect couple?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been a thing in 2015, which for their age (and the fact that they are celebs) is basically like a million years. And there's been a ton of engagement rumors as of late, so guess you could say things are getting pretty serious.

But in the fast-paced world of Hollywood — where people are constantly switching up partners almost as often as they change their underwear — what makes these two stick? It could be the fact that they are completely compatible and have a lot in common.

More: 16 Times Zayn Malik May Have Mentioned One Direction & Gigi Hadid on His Album

Here's why we're pretty much convinced Hadid and Malik were made for each other.

1. They're both loyal

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Even after Hadid got raked over the coals for a totally distasteful post on Snapchat, Malik was there to back her up — causing him to get backlash for it, himself.

And when Malik had to cancel money-making appearances and performances due to crushing anxiety? Hadid was there for him, too.

"Z — I've seen the battle you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans," Hadid wrote on Twitter. "Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you're all about, being real. Human recognizes human... Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always."

2. Those aren't their real names

It's not as though this is exactly a surprise. Many celebrities go by stage names — Demi Moore (Demetria Guynes), Ben Kingsley (Krishna Pandit Bhanji), Portia de Rossi (Amanda Lee Rogers), Michael Caine (Maurice Micklewhite), Whoopi Goldberg (Caryn Johnson), etc. Hadid and Malik join this ever-growing group of Hollywood name-changers, as they were born Jelena Noura and Zain Javadd, respectively.

3. They seriously get into the Halloween spirit

For Halloween in 2015, Hadid slayed as the bad-girl version of Sandy from Grease.

@heidiklum you legend! QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN Jessica Rabbit x Sandra Dee ;)

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The year before, Malik and his then-fiancée Edwards went all out as Edward Scissorhands and Cleopatra.

4. They are both Earth signs

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

There are three Earth signs in the zodiac: Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo. Malik, who was born on Jan. 12, is a Capricorn. Hadid, who was born on April 23, is a Taurus. According to Astrology.com, Earth signs are "earthy," sensual and often laid-back. They can also be stubborn. The fact that they are both Earth signs could bode well for these two, given that they are considered a power duo.

5. They have blended heritage

Born to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Foster (née Van den Herik), Hadid is of Palestinian and Dutch ancestry. Malik's father, Yaser Malik, is British Pakistani and his mother, Tricia (née Brannan) Malik, is English. Malik has said he had trouble fitting in at his first two schools due to his mixed heritage.

Next Up: They're close to their big families

Originally published November 2015. Updated February 2017.

