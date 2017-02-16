Jamie Foxx's daughter is totally ready to step out of her father's shadow

If you don't already know about Corinne Foxx, you probably will soon. While it's true that her famous dad is notorious for keeping his private life extremely private, we've started to get to know Foxx little by little over the past couple years.
For anyone who's wondering where they may have seen her before, here are some things you should know about Foxx, a huge up-and-comer in Hollywood.
Foxx is proud to be the daughter of a U.S. veteran.
"Happy Veterans Day Mama," she captioned a pic of her mom in November. "Your strength, perseverance and endurance inspires me everyday. You have shown me that women can do anything and everything. I am who I am because of you. Thank you for your service. I promise to work towards a better, kinder, stronger America for you."
Foxx was named Miss Golden Globe in 2016, an honor historically given to the son or daughter of a film or television industry icon.
"Throughout the years, I’ve grown up watching my dad establish himself as a well-respected actor," Foxx said after the announcement. "I’m honored that the HFPA has given me the opportunity to now share the same stage where he’s been recognized for some of his greatest accomplishments."
Foxx wished her dad happy birthday this year with an adorable throw back, and an open invitation to play a little laser tag. But who isn't down for a round, really?
Foxx works with L.A. Models and recently shot a campaign for Wet 'N Wild.
From horses to goldfish to tiny monkeys, Foxx's Instagram is full of pics of her getting cozy with some of the cutest animals we've ever seen.
Hiking, kayaking and fishing are all activities prominently featured on Foxx's social media.
Foxx's Instagram features more than a few photos of her hanging out with her movie star pops.
Foxx went to the University of Southern California, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women.
In case you weren't already jealous.
