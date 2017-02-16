Jamie Foxx's daughter is totally ready to step out of her father's shadow

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you don't already know about Corinne Foxx, you probably will soon. While it's true that her famous dad is notorious for keeping his private life extremely private, we've started to get to know Foxx little by little over the past couple years.

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

For anyone who's wondering where they may have seen her before, here are some things you should know about Foxx, a huge up-and-comer in Hollywood.

1. Her mother was in the Air Force

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Nov 11, 2016 at 7:28am PST

Foxx is proud to be the daughter of a U.S. veteran.

"Happy Veterans Day Mama," she captioned a pic of her mom in November. "Your strength, perseverance and endurance inspires me everyday. You have shown me that women can do anything and everything. I am who I am because of you. Thank you for your service. I promise to work towards a better, kinder, stronger America for you."

2. She was Miss Golden Globe

A post shared by ⭐Love, peace and style⭐ (@famoustyle_) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:49am PDT

Foxx was named Miss Golden Globe in 2016, an honor historically given to the son or daughter of a film or television industry icon.

"Throughout the years, I’ve grown up watching my dad establish himself as a well-respected actor," Foxx said after the announcement. "I’m honored that the HFPA has given me the opportunity to now share the same stage where he’s been recognized for some of his greatest accomplishments."

3. She's always down for laser tag

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:29am PST

Foxx wished her dad happy birthday this year with an adorable throw back, and an open invitation to play a little laser tag. But who isn't down for a round, really?

4. She's a model

A post shared by LA Models (@lamodels) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

Foxx works with L.A. Models and recently shot a campaign for Wet 'N Wild.

5. She's a big-time animal lover

My sweetheart. A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Dec 29, 2013 at 2:57pm PST

From horses to goldfish to tiny monkeys, Foxx's Instagram is full of pics of her getting cozy with some of the cutest animals we've ever seen.

6. She embraces the great outdoors.

hooked on fishing #Montana A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Aug 10, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

Hiking, kayaking and fishing are all activities prominently featured on Foxx's social media.

7. She's super close to her famous dad

Happy Father's Day to the man that has given me the world and more. Here's to endless laughs, stories and IHOP pancakes. I love you @iamjamiefoxx ! (currently trying to grab a pic of him asleep on the beach) A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

Foxx's Instagram features more than a few photos of her hanging out with her movie star pops.

8. She's a sorority girl

last first invite with my OG girls A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Oct 4, 2015 at 3:03pm PDT

Foxx went to the University of Southern California, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity for women.

9. She casually hangs out with Drake

we're on our worst behavior @champagnepapi A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Sep 23, 2014 at 3:02pm PDT

In case you weren't already jealous.

