 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

10 Reasons Lady Gaga is So Much More Than Your Typical Pop Star

Sarah Long

by

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

View Profile
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Print

Has Lady Gaga gone places no other pop star has gone before?

Um, did ya see the halftime show at Super Bowl LI last night? Tom Brady may have secured his place as the GOAT NFL quarterback when he ushered the Patriots into an unbelievable comeback to beat the Falcons, but Lady Gaga's crazy performance of all her greatest hits solidified her title as the reigning Queen of Pop. Sorry Madonna.

Yes, Gaga's halftime extravaganza was mind-blowing, but it's not the only reason we love her. Here are all the ways Gaga has broken the typical pop star mold over the years.

More: AHS Creator Apologizes to Lady Gaga's Parents for AHS: Hotel

1. When she opened up about her PTSD

In an effort to help others with PTSD and other mental illnesses, Lady Gaga opened up to a group of LGBT youth in New York about her own PTSD that was a result of a sexual assault that occurred earlier in her life.

"Meditation helps me to calm down," she told the group during her visit in New York, via CNN. "I don't have the same kinds of issues that you have, but I have a mental illness and I struggle with that mental illness every day so I need my mantra to help keep me relaxed."

2. She never fails to keep it real

Talk about a superstar who isn't letting the fame get to her head — Gaga's tour event in Oct. 2016 was a total surprise that caught even her biggest fans off guard. Instead of doing the glitz, glamour and lights to promote her album Joanne — which came out Oct. 21 — Gaga opted for a secret dive bar tour instead. It wasn't until early October that three select showcases were announced in local Nashville bars to debut the songs on her new album.

3. When she tackled the rape epidemic

In her song and video for the 2015 single, "Til It Happens to You," Gaga boldly addresses the prevalence of rape in contemporary culture. It's moving and it feels real and personal — and now we know why. It goes deeper than common pop music.

4. Her role in American Horror Story: Hotel

Yes, many a pop star has gotten their start in acting or even gone on to score acting roles after they gained mainstream success, but Gaga's portrayal of a 100-year-old hemophiliac on the latest season of AHS is a far cry from Desperately Seeking Susan or Burlesque. Gaga successfully creates an eerie character that is truly captivating.

5. When she ignored the Twitter hate after a big win

Speaking of AHS, Gaga's performance on the show was good enough to win her a Golden Globe in early 2016 — an honor that the Twittersphere did not appreciate. When Twitter fans accused her of going the boring Hollywood route (and following in the footsteps of other talented musicians who have won Golden Globes, like Madonna and Cher), Gaga kept her cool and didn't clap back. Unsurprisingly, she was the most tweeted about celebrity of the night.

Next Up: She keeps her personal relationships private

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance
12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
15 Savage Celebrity Clapbacks, From Selena Gomez to Serena Williams
12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!