If you love Gigi and Bella Hadid, you're going to adore their little brother

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and their mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Foster, have been household names for years, and now their little brother, Anwar Hadid, is ready for his turn in the limelight.

Anwar is the youngest son of Foster and her ex-husband, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. We know this is going to be shocking, but Anwar is drop-dead gorgeous. Naturally.

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Here's a little more about him.

1. He's destined to be a supermodel

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

When it comes to the genetic lottery, the Hadid family has hit the jackpot. It was pretty much written in the stars that Anwar would become a professional model at some point, and his destiny was fulfilled this year when he was signed on as the new face of Hugo Boss.

It's his first major campaign, and Anwar will appear in Hugo Boss' spring 2017 ads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

2. He's got a hot new girlfriend

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Anwar recently went public with his relationship with actress Nicola Peltz on Instagram, so I guess you could say things are getting serious.

"Honestly, he is an angel," Peltz — who you might recognize from Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction — told Women's Wear Daily. "He's such an amazing person... He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much."

3. He was pretty much the cutest baby ever

forever a sad boi A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Aug 18, 2015 at 10:07pm PDT

happy day mo slice. A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jun 21, 2015 at 9:07am PDT

hooli since birth, @ellamarciano found this gem A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Sep 4, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

Look at that face! And just in case you aren't convinced of his adorableness quite yet, here's one more of him and Gigi.

cant believe you're 20.. thanks for always being there cheeto stay killin it A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Apr 23, 2015 at 3:17pm PDT

4. He already has big plans for his future

amas crew A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Nov 24, 2014 at 12:07pm PST

He might be modeling now, but Anwar doesn't want to just be another pretty face.

"I want to be an entrepreneur or work in the music business," he told Seventeen magazine in 2015. "My dad, who's a real estate developer, came from nothing, so his life is my model for self-made success. It's important for me to find happiness within my own possibilities."

5. He's a tall drink of water

clear vision A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

Anwar revealed on Twitter that he was 6 feet, 1 inch tall when he was just 16 years old. So, yeah, he's still got some growing time.

6. He's totally into b-ball

lakeshow A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Dec 19, 2014 at 9:08pm PST

And the Lakers in particular. "Anwar loves to swim and surf, but his greatest passion is basketball," Foster wrote of her son on her official website.

7. But he dabbles in football as well

Got z win #dos A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Oct 2, 2014 at 5:41pm PDT

Anwar is a hardcore Redskins fan.

8. He's a mama's boy

Hard times reveal true character! Thank you my son for your unconditional love and for always being there where I need you the most #MyRock #MyShiningStar @anwarhadid A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Feb 1, 2015 at 9:24pm PST

mom goals AF A photo posted by anwar mg hadid (@anwarhadid) on Aug 14, 2015 at 6:35pm PDT

If you're a RHOBH fan, you know of Foster's struggle as she battles Lyme disease, and she has often credited her son with being her rock through her illness.

9. And he loves his sissies, too

My loves, My life, my reason for living........ @gigihadid @bellahadid @anwarhadid #PerfectDay. A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Aug 2, 2015 at 9:13pm PDT

Sometimes it takes Sadness to know Happiness, Noise to appreciate Silence and Absence to value Presence #TogetherAgain #FamilyTimeWithMyLoves @anwarhadid @bellahadid @gigihadid A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Feb 19, 2015 at 6:42pm PST

"They're my best friends," Anwar told Seventeen. "We think of Gigi as the brains in the family — something most of the world doesn't know — and my favorite thing about Bella is that she's a free spirit who never lets anyone set limits for her. They can be really protective, but they've taught me not to let other people define what I'm capable of."

Originally published September 2015. Updated January 2017.