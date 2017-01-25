If you love Gigi and Bella Hadid, you're going to adore their little brother

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and their mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Foster, have been household names for years, and now their little brother, Anwar Hadid, is ready for his turn in the limelight.
Anwar is the youngest son of Foster and her ex-husband, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. We know this is going to be shocking, but Anwar is drop-dead gorgeous. Naturally.
Here's a little more about him.
When it comes to the genetic lottery, the Hadid family has hit the jackpot. It was pretty much written in the stars that Anwar would become a professional model at some point, and his destiny was fulfilled this year when he was signed on as the new face of Hugo Boss.
It's his first major campaign, and Anwar will appear in Hugo Boss' spring 2017 ads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Anwar recently went public with his relationship with actress Nicola Peltz on Instagram, so I guess you could say things are getting serious.
"Honestly, he is an angel," Peltz — who you might recognize from Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction — told Women's Wear Daily. "He's such an amazing person... He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much."
Look at that face! And just in case you aren't convinced of his adorableness quite yet, here's one more of him and Gigi.
He might be modeling now, but Anwar doesn't want to just be another pretty face.
"I want to be an entrepreneur or work in the music business," he told Seventeen magazine in 2015. "My dad, who's a real estate developer, came from nothing, so his life is my model for self-made success. It's important for me to find happiness within my own possibilities."
Anwar revealed on Twitter that he was 6 feet, 1 inch tall when he was just 16 years old. So, yeah, he's still got some growing time.
And the Lakers in particular. "Anwar loves to swim and surf, but his greatest passion is basketball," Foster wrote of her son on her official website.
Anwar is a hardcore Redskins fan.
If you're a RHOBH fan, you know of Foster's struggle as she battles Lyme disease, and she has often credited her son with being her rock through her illness.
"They're my best friends," Anwar told Seventeen. "We think of Gigi as the brains in the family — something most of the world doesn't know — and my favorite thing about Bella is that she's a free spirit who never lets anyone set limits for her. They can be really protective, but they've taught me not to let other people define what I'm capable of."
Originally published September 2015. Updated January 2017.
