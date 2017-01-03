Wait, Pharrell Williams is married? Here's what you need to know about his wife, Helen Lasichanh

Tiffany Antone is a playwright and instructor, who also finds time to produce and direct new and innovative works. Her plays have been read/produced in NY, LA, DC and AZ, and she is the creative mind behind Little Black Dress INK — a fem...

Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Print

By now you probably know that Pharrell Williams is a happily married man. But being that his gorgeous wife Helen Lasichanh is conspicuously missing from social media, there's not too much info about her out there for public consumption.

So who is this woman who stole the heart of one of music's (former) most eligible bachelors?

1. She cares about giving back

#PharrellandHelen serve food at Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration. ?(by Harmony Gerber) #pharrellwilliams #helenlasichanh #iamother #pharrell A photo posted by PharrellandHelen (@pharrellandhelen) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:42pm PST

For the past two years in a row, Lasichanh and Pharrell have been spotted serving food to the less fortunate at the Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration.

2. She's a model and designer

@pharrell and his beautiful wife #HelenLasichanh looking stunning in #Lanvin at the Oscars. #LanvinRedCarpet #Getty A photo posted by LANVIN (@lanvinofficial) on Feb 29, 2016 at 8:07am PST

In fact, Lasichanh regularly makes Huffington Post best-dressed lists and has garnered some serious love from them along with other news outlets.

More: Miley Cyrus’s VMAs hair draws unexpected hate for cultural appropriation

3. Pharrell had to be super patient to win her over

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell_pictures) on Sep 23, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

When Williams and Lasichanh met, she had a boyfriend and wouldn't look twice at the handsome musician. He had to settle with just being friends with her for two and a half years, until she became single again, and even then he had to work hard. According to an interview with Oprah, she played hard to get, not even responding to half his texts! Looks like her ploy worked, though, because Pharrell doubled down on his determination until she fell for him.

4. She was his longtime girlfriend before they got hitched

Once they started dating, neither Williams nor Lasichanh were that eager to walk down the aisle until they were good and ready. The couple dated for years before confirming their engagement in July 2013 and were married just a few months later in October.

5. She wore plaid at her wedding

What else would you expect from an avant-garde fashionista at her wedding? On their big day, the trendsetting bride and groom reportedly wore plaid from head-to-toe, and many other guests dressed in tartans.

6. They look amazing together

Image: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Pharrell has always kept his fashion — and his music — out-of-the-box, and for that reason, we believe he chose the perfect mate. At awards shows, like the Grammys, and at Fashion Week, Lasichanh and her beau are known for showing up in complementary, cutting-edge styles, dressed to the nines.

Next Up: She and Pharrell made the most adorable mini-Pharrell

Originally published August 2015. Updated January 2017.