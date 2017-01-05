You have to hear Felicia Day's best Supernatural set story

Hailing from a Georgia town that redefines small, Sabienna started reading at a young age as a means of vacationing from the quaintness of her surroundings. A short time after she discovered her love of books, she started writing and has...

By now you probably know that Supernatural star Felicia Day is hilarious, adorable and basically every sci-fi lover's dream woman. But if you think you know everything about her, you're wrong. We dug a little deeper — and even got to chat with Day — to find out more about her.

Prepare yourself to be even more obsessed with the Geek & Sundry mastermind than you already are.

1. She's the queen of keeping secrets

She's coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff. A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

On Jan. 3, Day announced that she has a baby on the way. And she's due in three weeks. What?!

In this day and age, it's nearly impossible for a celeb to keep a baby bump or pregnancy news of the internet, but somehow Day pulled it off.

2. She loves the Ren Faire

Ren Faire day!!!! A photo posted by Felicia Day (@feliciaday) on May 7, 2016 at 6:41pm PDT

And you thought you couldn't love her any more. Anybody who frequents a renaissance festival holds a special place in our hearts.

3. She wants to take the stigma out of romance novels

Day openly admits she loves romance novels. In fact, she and her friends get together regularly (sometimes on the internet in the form of the Vaginal Fantasy Book Club) to have a few drinks and discuss their current romance favorite. Day loves all genres of books, but she is especially protective of the romance genre because of how often it is dismissed.

"I love romance novels," Day told SheKnows in 2015. "They're a guilty pleasure of mine. It's like reality TV. I think a lot of people are ashamed of talking about it in a public way because it's looked down upon and I just don't think that's valid. It's the most popular, best-selling genre out there and it doesn't really get any respect at all. If I can make it easier for you to say you read romance novels, then that's my goal."

2. Day was homeschooled by her mom

Since her father's job required the family to move around, Day's mother decided to homeschool her kids, which led to a different, but rewarding learning experience for Day. While being homeschooled allowed Day to pursue many of her passions, it also meant she had some problems when it came to socializing with other kids her age. "I had a lot of funny things happen to me as a kid," Day said. "Going to camp and not having any way to relate to the other kids because they went to school and knew each other. I guess staring from the outside in has been a theme of my life, and that's why belonging is so important, and knowing you can create a community no matter who you are."

3. Her future includes directing

Day is an established actress, thanks to roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural and Eureka, and is a proven force to be reckoned with in the world of web series, where she created The Guild and founded Geek & Sundry. Day is always looking for her next adventure, though, and she wants to add directing to her resume soon.

4. And writing more books

Another dream? Writing more books. "I would definitely like to write a fiction book," Day revealed. "I'm definitely done with talking about myself, but a fiction book — either a YA or a romance novel — is definitely on my radar in the next couple of years. It's a big project to take on, but now that I've got the book-writing bug, I don't know if I'm going to be able to shake it long-term."

5. She is not great at doing shots

During her four seasons guest-starring as Charlie Bradbury, Day became a part of the Supernatural family (and yes, if they ask her to return she would definitely come back). Of course, during that time she collected her share of set stories. Her favorite occurred while filming the Season 10 episode "There's No Place Like Home."

"I was playing two different versions of myself, an evil and a good version. So the evil version was very aggressive with Dean, who is played by Jensen Ackles, who is one of the nicest, most wonderful people I have ever met. Basically, there's a scene where I'm at the bar and I had to steal one of Jensen's shot glasses and steal his shot and throw it back. Unfortunately, having been homeschooled and a very goody-two-shoes, I had never done a shot before properly. I had always kind of sipped them, so there was an angle on him and I threw back a shot in the scene acting all tough and I threw it back all over my face. I didn't want to break the moment, so I just kept staring at him in a very hostile manner with water dripping down my face, and he is the most consummate professional you've ever met so he didn't break, but I did see the right side of his mouth twitch just a tiny bit."

6. She is all about helping the representation of women in the entertainment realm progress

After seeing the most recent Mission Impossible movie, Day was taken aback that there were no women in positions of power. Even the powerful background characters who were congressional members and prime ministers were men. Day saw the casting as yet another lost opportunity to increase the visibility of women in a variety of roles on-screen.

"I know people act like it is unreasonable to point these things out, that you are making a mountain out of a molehill, but especially in entertainment, we have a lot of power in the way we show people how the world is," she told us. "That kind of representation can change people's perceptions in a small way about what a congressional member can be or who a prime minister can be. To me, pointing those things out in a way that says, 'Hey, this could be different,' most people will embrace the differences and the idea that you could do something differently."

7. She is an amazingly skilled violinist

Day hasn't had much occasion to use her violin on-screen, but in her memoir You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost), she reveals that her skill as a violinist earned her a scholarship to the University of Texas and a get out of high school free card.

8. The two reasons she was most excited about seeing her book released will make you grin

Day loves interacting with fans, and she revealed that getting to talk with them during her 12-city book tour made her more excited than anything.

Any writer or bookworm will be able to relate to the second reason Day is glad her book is out in the world, though.

"I'm actually a huge reader. I grew up reading books to fill the hours of being a homeschooled kid," she said. "My mother was always really encouraging of reading all the time, and learning. That's an organic part of my life that makes me secretly thrilled to see my book in the airport or on a bookshelf. It's definitely going to be a giant check mark on my bucket list that is checked off."

9. She can be super philosophical

While she fully embraces her geek side and is a funny, charming person, Day is not afraid to get real about the important stuff. When talking about what she wanted to get out of writing her memoir, Day said, "I tried to put as much authenticity of my soul in it, because you never know if you are going to be able to tell your story again."

