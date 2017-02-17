Amanda Knox's ordeal in Italy was insane, but she's definitely moving on with her life

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

It's been over seven years since Amanda Knox was convicted by an Italian court in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher — a crime which she has always maintained that she didn't commit.

Almost two years ago, Knox was definitively acquitted and was allowed to return home to the United States to resume her pre-Italy life. But after the huge ordeal of being imprisoned for so long, is that even possible? From the looks of things, yes. Knox seems to have moved on to lead a fulfilling life — and hasn't shied away from the public eye, even though she still pretty much remains guilty in the court of public opinion.

We could ramble on all day about the ins and outs of her case, but it's 2017 and you probably have Netflix and already streamed the documentary about her. So, we'll just fill you in on some interesting stuff that doesn't have anything to do with her her legal dramas.

1. She was deeply interested in the relationship dynamics in prison

In a recent open letter published in Broadly, Knox sought to shed light on the way same-sex relationships work in prison. Although there are a million headlines going around right now sensationalizing Knox's "same-sex" relationship in prison, it all just seems to be click-bait. Knox did write about a special connection she had while doing time, though it wasn't sexual in nature.

"At least initially, Leny might not have been trying to seduce me, and was actually just in need of someone kind to distract her from her loneliness. This is common," Knox wrote of her "almost-friend" she called Leny. "Contrary to what you might guess, many prison relationships aren't about sex — just like most relationships outside of prison."

Knox also wrote about what she observed about real romantic relationships while she was inside.

"Inmates had crushes on one another. They passed love letters through the bars. They gave each other presents: drawings of flowers or little crocheted satchels for holding a Walkman," Knox described in the article. "There were tearful breakups and sometimes fistfights between new partners and exes. But for all the couples who acted like teenagers, there were as many as unshakably self-contained as if they had been married for 20 years. Many of these women will have identified as heterosexual — colloquially, they were, 'gay for the stay.'"

2. She was engaged

In 2015, the same year she was officially exonerated, Knox announced she was engaged to Colin Sutherland, a member of the New York-based band, the Johnny Pumps. Knox and Sutherland had actually known each other since middle school and maintained a friendship throughout Knox's imprisonment by writing letters.

3. Now she's in another partnership

According to her official website, Knox now lives in Seattle with her partner, Christopher Robinson, and the two celebrated their one-year anniversary in Feb. 2017. Robinson (pictured above) is a novelist who co-wrote a book titled War of the Encyclopaedists.

4. She was an LGBTQ advocate in high school

In her Broadly open letter, Knox revealed she got politically active as a teenager because people thought she was gay.

"When I was 14, a rumor went around my Catholic high school that I was a lesbian, alienating me from everyone but a small group of my classmates," she wrote. "Later, I became an LGBTQ ally and helped found the Gay-Straight Alliance at my high school."

5. She knows that people hate her

The woman is not dumb. In fact, if you take the time to read her blog — or anything else she's written — it's obvious that she's really fucking smart. And she's not ignorant to the fact that people who have never met her hate her guts and still think she's a murderer. But she just uses the hate as motivation to help other people who have also been released from prison after an overturned conviction.

"I was at peace with the idea that people would never treat me as a human, and that was one of the main motivations I’ve had to bring attention to other exoneree stories," Knox told the Seattle Times. "It’s not as simple as treating me like a little doppelgänger cultural reference point that you can just throw and project anything you want onto. It’s more difficult when you’re right in front of me, and I’m clearly not that."

6. She also knows she'll never be president — but not for the reason you think

Knox said in her blog that she'll never be Commander in Chief — and it's not because she's a woman, or even because many people think she's a criminal. It's because of her religious beliefs.

"I was reminded of the disheartening reality that someone like me will likely never hold the office of presidency — not from my generation, at least," she wrote of the recent election. "What disqualifies me, or someone like me, is not the fact that I’m a woman. To our country’s credit, I think the U.S. is ready and willing for our first Madame President. No. What disqualifies me, or someone like me, is the fact that I’m atheist. I don’t believe in God."

"I look at my leaders, at my fellow citizens, at their religions, and I see culture, I see history, I even see hope," she added. "But I don’t see truth. And I don’t see myself."

7. Being accused of murder isn't the only thing she and O.J. Simpson have in common

O.J. Simpson and Knox are often put in the same category. Their lives and criminal cases are obviously completely different (and we're in no way saying we think Knox is guilty), but at the same time, there are some similarities. They were both accused of killing someone with a knife, they both went through lengthy trial processes that were splashed all over the media, and they were both (ultimately) found innocent and allowed to walk free.

But that's not all. Knox and Simpson were both born on July 9. Kinda weird, right?

