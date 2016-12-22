31 gifts perfect for the superhero superfan in your life

Whether you have a loved one who is 65 and totally obsessed with DC Comics or are shopping for a kindergartner who can't get enough of Guardians of the Galaxy, there's a gift on this list that will be sure to make this year their best Christmas ever.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two DVD collection on Blu-ray includes Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man. Perfect for the Marvel fans on your list. (Amazon, $175)
Get your super drinks on with this Batman and Robin glassware and ice cube set. (Amazon, $25)
Talk about stunning! DC Comics: A Visual History is sure to be a hit with the DC fans on your list. (Barnes & Noble, $36)
And if the DC Visual History book doesn't satisfy, these Batman DC bombshells posters should do the trick. The vintage-inspired superheroine pinups are sure to get any fan's attention. (Entertainment Earth, $30)
Perfect for Avengers fans, this Avengers sunshield will keep dashboards cool in style. (Walmart, $12)
This dark and brooding Batman print is affordable and will look good on any wall. (Etsy, $5)
This adorable supper hero apron pulls double duty as a gift for him and her — just imagine how cute you'll look wearing this as you mind the stove or tend the grill. (Shop PBS, $25)
Add a splash of superhero whimsy to your living room with this adorable Captain America throw pillow. (Amazon, $4)
This adorable supernova T-shirt is available in sizes for both men and women. (Threadless, $20)
These fun nesting dolls will be a conversation piece for sure. (Walmart, $17)
Who watches the Watchmen? Superhero fans, of course. This Watchmen collector's edition includes both the graphic novel and the film on Blu-ray. (Amazon, $32)
Perfect for the winter soldier in your life, this Captain America watch tells time and shields them from their foes. (Amazon, $30)
Help the superhero fan in your life take their obsession with them to meetings with these fantastic Marvel socks. (Amazon, $15)
The Marvel Super Heroes video game will be fun for the whole family. (Amazon, starts at $12 depending on the gaming system)
This Manga starter kit is perfect for the budding artist on your shopping list! (Amazon, $44)
Everyone wants to feel a little more like Wonder Woman sometimes and this cute robe will help your favorite heroine do just that. (Bed Bath & Beyond, $20)
Add a splash of flair to your secret lair with this superhero skyline wall cling. (Etsy, $36)
A caped Supergirl sleep tank will have them soaring through their dreams. (Amazon, $40)
Because if the Caped Crusader can't protect their info, who can? (Ebay, $8)
Now, you can get up close and personal with your favorite Marvel superheroes at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. (Madame Tussauds, $15-$31)
This superhero diaper cover is super cute! (Etsy, $12)
Super Hero Chutes and Ladders will tickle the little super fan in your house. (Amazon, $33)
Lunchtime will be an adventure with a Guardians of the Galaxy lunch bag. (Walmart, $9)
This fun Super Heroes: My First Dictionary will make learning fun for your super preschooler. (Barnes & Noble, $12)
We dare you to look dancing baby Groot in the eyes and not melt. (Toys 'R Us, $5)
Spice up any party with these superhero mylar balloons. (Oriental Trading Co., $8 for a set of three)
This Robin dress is perfect for the little superhero ballerina in your life! (Etsy, $24)
Does someone you know love Iron Man? Do they think Mr. Potato Head is the bomb? Then they need this Iron Man Mr. Potato Head! (Walmart, $35)
This collection of short stories is great for busy parents with little superhero fans. Each of the 5-Minute Marvel Stories can actually be read in five minutes, perfect for adventure-filled days when time is tight. (Amazon, $10)
Run, don't walk, to your computer and buy this awesome Batman Flipeez hat for the little Batman fan in your life. (Amazon, $14)
This adorable handmade superhero mobile is custom-made with the superheroes of your choice. (Etsy, $95)
Originally published December 2014. Updated December 2016.
