31 gifts perfect for the superhero superfan in your life

Whether you have a loved one who is 65 and totally obsessed with DC Comics or are shopping for a kindergartner who can't get enough of Guardians of the Galaxy, there's a gift on this list that will be sure to make this year their best Christmas ever.

1. Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase two

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two DVD collection on Blu-ray includes Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man. Perfect for the Marvel fans on your list. (Amazon, $175)

2. Batman ice cube tray and pub glass set

Get your super drinks on with this Batman and Robin glassware and ice cube set. (Amazon, $25)

3. DC Comics: A Visual History

Talk about stunning! DC Comics: A Visual History is sure to be a hit with the DC fans on your list. (Barnes & Noble, $36)

4. DC bombshells posters

And if the DC Visual History book doesn't satisfy, these Batman DC bombshells posters should do the trick. The vintage-inspired superheroine pinups are sure to get any fan's attention. (Entertainment Earth, $30)

5. Avengers sunshield



Perfect for Avengers fans, this Avengers sunshield will keep dashboards cool in style. (Walmart, $12)

6. Batman print

This dark and brooding Batman print is affordable and will look good on any wall. (Etsy, $5)

7. Supper hero apron



This adorable supper hero apron pulls double duty as a gift for him and her — just imagine how cute you'll look wearing this as you mind the stove or tend the grill. (Shop PBS, $25)

8. Captain America throw pillow

Add a splash of superhero whimsy to your living room with this adorable Captain America throw pillow. (Amazon, $4)

9. Supernova T-shirt



This adorable supernova T-shirt is available in sizes for both men and women. (Threadless, $20)

10. Avengers nesting dolls

These fun nesting dolls will be a conversation piece for sure. (Walmart, $17)

11. The Watchmen collector's edition: Ultimate cut Blu-ray and graphic novel

Who watches the Watchmen? Superhero fans, of course. This Watchmen collector's edition includes both the graphic novel and the film on Blu-ray. (Amazon, $32)

12. Captain America watch

Perfect for the winter soldier in your life, this Captain America watch tells time and shields them from their foes. (Amazon, $30)

13. Superhero socks

Help the superhero fan in your life take their obsession with them to meetings with these fantastic Marvel socks. (Amazon, $15)

14. The Marvel Super Heroes video game

The Marvel Super Heroes video game will be fun for the whole family. (Amazon, starts at $12 depending on the gaming system)

15. Manga starter kit

This Manga starter kit is perfect for the budding artist on your shopping list! (Amazon, $44)

16. Wonder Woman robe

Everyone wants to feel a little more like Wonder Woman sometimes and this cute robe will help your favorite heroine do just that. (Bed Bath & Beyond, $20)

17. Superhero skyline wall cling

Add a splash of flair to your secret lair with this superhero skyline wall cling. (Etsy, $36)

18. Supergirl sleep tank with cape

A caped Supergirl sleep tank will have them soaring through their dreams. (Amazon, $40)

19. Batman thumb drive

Because if the Caped Crusader can't protect their info, who can? (Ebay, $8)

20. Marvel Super Heroes 4D experience

Now, you can get up close and personal with your favorite Marvel superheroes at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. (Madame Tussauds, $15-$31)

21. Superhero diaper cover

This superhero diaper cover is super cute! (Etsy, $12)

22. Super Hero Chutes and Ladders

Super Hero Chutes and Ladders will tickle the little super fan in your house. (Amazon, $33)

23. Guardians of the Galaxy lunch bag

Lunchtime will be an adventure with a Guardians of the Galaxy lunch bag. (Walmart, $9)

24. Super Heroes: My First Dictionary

This fun Super Heroes: My First Dictionary will make learning fun for your super preschooler. (Barnes & Noble, $12)

25. Dancing baby Groot

We dare you to look dancing baby Groot in the eyes and not melt. (Toys 'R Us, $5)

26. Superhero mylar balloon set

Spice up any party with these superhero mylar balloons. (Oriental Trading Co., $8 for a set of three)

27. Handmade Robin costume

This Robin dress is perfect for the little superhero ballerina in your life! (Etsy, $24)

28. Iron Man Mr. Potato Head

Does someone you know love Iron Man? Do they think Mr. Potato Head is the bomb? Then they need this Iron Man Mr. Potato Head! (Walmart, $35)

29. 5-Minute Marvel Stories



This collection of short stories is great for busy parents with little superhero fans. Each of the 5-Minute Marvel Stories can actually be read in five minutes, perfect for adventure-filled days when time is tight. (Amazon, $10)

30. Batman Flipeez hat

Run, don't walk, to your computer and buy this awesome Batman Flipeez hat for the little Batman fan in your life. (Amazon, $14)

31. Custom superhero mobile

This adorable handmade superhero mobile is custom-made with the superheroes of your choice. (Etsy, $95)

Originally published December 2014. Updated December 2016.