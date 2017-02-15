Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary is here to stay, so we might as well get to know her

After Robin Thicke's separation from Paula Patton, he quickly moved on to Patton look-a-like April Love Geary — which, of course, led to quite a bit of backlash and some hate thrown Geary's way. Some of it was founded (I mean, Geary was posting photos from Patton's old bedroom before Patton and Thicke were even divorced), but for the most party, Geary was collateral damage in a nasty breakup.
A lot of people also thought the Thicke/Geary love connection would never last, but here we are over two years later and they still seem to be going strong. For that reason, we wanted to get to know a little more about her.
Yes, we know the term "cheeky" is totally cliche, but this girl is cheeky to the max. Like, literally. She like to show off her cheeks on the reg.
And who could blame her?
Geary threw out some major hints that she and Thicke were married way back in November, and then never followed up on it again.
We still don't know if they are married or not.
Sure, Thicke is 18 years older than Geary, but she doesn't care — which means we probably shouldn't either. She joked about the attention their age gap gets on Valentine's Day by captioning an Instagram photo with a ready-made headline for gossip rags.
"Robin Thicke & his 'much younger girlfriend' enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine's Day," she wrote.
That would explain why she loves being in her bikini so much. It's in her blood.
Geary is only 21 years old, but she's been a model for the better part of a decade.
No surprises here! Geary was interviewed for the SI swimsuit 2015 casting call.
The world knows her buy her first, middle and last names, but Geary told Sports Illustrated that friends and family call her "Apes" or "Love."
Thicke and Geary may have recently gotten a puppy (who they love to bathe with, incidentally), but back in 2015 Geary was all about chilling with her bearded dragon, Beans.
Bearded dragons, a sense of humor, looks great in a bikini and she loves video games? I guess we can see why Thicke is so head-over-heels for this girl!
Originally published November 2014. Updated February 2017.
