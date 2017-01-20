Meet Donald Trump's 'mystery' daughter everyone's talking about

Kat Hobza resides in sunny Western Montana. She is the Senior Authoress Specializing in Sarcasm at www.funnyfreelance.com. Okay, she’s the only authoress at funny freelance. When she’s not formulating tongue-in-cheek ideas and content as...

Image: Steve Zak/Getty Images

Well, that just happened. Donald Trump is officially president of the United States, and his more prominent children (like Ivanka Trump) are still making headlines like crazy — while his lesser-known offspring are more or less overlooked. What we're trying to say is that Donald Trump has more than one beautiful (and blond) daughter worth bragging about, and — aside from her fashion snafu and the colossal snub she pulled on Donald at the third presidential debate — Tiffany Trump isn't getting the press she deserves.

Here's what you may not know about Tiffany, who has grown up right under our noses.

1. Her boyfriend is a Democrat

A photo posted by Ross Mechanic (@rossmechanic) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Donald is a Republican president, but Tiffany's BF, Ross Mechanic, is — gasp — a registered Democrat, according to the International Business Times. That hasn't stopped Mechanic from showing up to political events like the Republican National Convention with Tiffany.

2. Marla Maples is her mother

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 8, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

Remember the scandal Marla Maples caused in the '90s when she had a long-running affair with the then-married Trump? Everyone saw Maples as the home wrecker who torpedoed Trump's 12-year marriage to wife Ivana Trump. Once the divorce dust settled, Maples and Trump married and Maples was soon pregnant with Tiffany, which didn't do much for Maples' gold digger status. Fast forward 20 years, and baby Tiffany is all grown up. Say what you will about Maples — she's still beautiful at 50, and she somehow raised a Trump heir in near anonymity.

3. Tiffany and her mom are very close

Once the Maples/Trump empire collapsed, mother and daughter moved to California and forged a strong bond. Maples told Oprah Winfrey on Where Are They Now? that Donald Trump supported his daughter financially but that she considered herself a single parent when it came to the actual parenting. When Tiffany was a teen, she and her mother cooked, played tennis together and formed a close relationship. Tiffany told the Daily Mail, "We've always been very close since she did raise me as a single mom."

4. She just graduated college

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 16, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

Tiffany attended her father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, and graduated in 2016 with a double major in sociology and urban studies. Even with the divorce between them, both of her parents bit the bullet and showed up to give their support, along with siblings Ivanka and Barron.

5. Her net worth is under $1 million

While half a mill sounds like big bucks to most of us, you can already guess that this is small potatoes in the Trump family. Since Tiffany just graduated college and will soon begin building her career, it makes sense that her current net worth is estimated at $600,000. Compare this to her dad's net worth at $4.1 billion, and we can see where she's heading.

Originally published August 2014. Updated January 2017.