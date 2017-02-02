Wendy Williams has addressed rumors about her gender identity — so why still talk about it?

Sara McGinnis is a slightly mossy Northwest gal living in an otherwise all-male household. She contributes to both the BabyCenter Blog and SheKnows Entertainment, and is a fan of Twitter and Facebook friends. When not tethered to wifi...

Yes, Wendy Williams is undoubtedly controversial. She's criticized Paris Jackson's racial identity, made a punch line out of Britney Spears' mental health and made irresponsible comments about Kesha's sexual assault lawsuit — just to start.

But still. Just because Williams has said some things that aren't exactly, um, polite doesn't mean the public has the greenlight to call her gender identity into question and say she looks like a man. And even though it's 2017, this still happens to her. All. The. Time.

@WendyWilliams saw show first time ? Are you a man? — leonard sanchez (@leonardsanchez1) February 2, 2017

I think @wendywilliams use to be a man jo he/she got some strong features — thatclownLJ (@ThatclownLj) February 2, 2017

Idc at some point in Wendy Williams life she was a man https://t.co/g5NfqI32T5 — Chip Skylark (@BallHard_Dannyc) February 2, 2017

Wendy Williams is proper ugly man wow rah smh unbelievable — Omoba. (@Unkle_K) February 2, 2017

Y'all can't tell me Wendy Williams ain't a man — DVNK $INATRA (@DJDopeDavis) February 2, 2017

So nobody never discovered Wendy Williams is a man ? — Money$ (@_jassssssy) February 2, 2017

Wendy Williams looks like a horse...and a man. — Peaches (@Mademoiselle_Ke) February 2, 2017

Seriously? Because questioning someone's gender identity is the ultimate dis and the epitome of original comedy. Not.

And it's not like Williams hasn't already addressed the issue. In fact, she's been extremely candid about it.

Williams admitted years ago that people think she was born a man and recognizes there's not much she can do about it.

"I get where that comes from, but in my opinion, there's no worse way to insult a woman than to say she looks like a man… [but] there's nothing you can call me at this particular point," she said in a 2014 interview with ABC News. "I've been dealing with this for decades."

A photo posted by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:37am PST

