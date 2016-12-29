Trust us, you'll want to read these naughty excerpts before bed tonight

Image: Vincent Besnault / Digital Vision

Print

Sure Fifty Shades of Grey — the book, not the movie — was pretty hot, but it's definitely not the be-all-end-all in erotic novels. There's a ton of kinky tales out there for us to enjoy, and most of them don't even have Fabio on the cover.

Because Fifty Shades ended up being on of the top 10 best-selling books of all time, we know there's gotta be some erotica noobies hungry for more after dipping their toes into the genre. For that reason, we rounded up some of the best sex scenes written, complete with a few select throwbacks to past decades. These passages are so good, you're sure to be entertained — even if you're totally over Fifty Shades of Grey.

1. Lick by Kylie Scott

"God, David." I arched against him when he moved to my other breast. Two fingers worked inside me, a little uncomfortable but nothing I couldn’t handle. Not so long as he kept his mouth on me, lavishing my breasts with attention. His thumb rubbed around a sweet spot and my eyes rolled back into my head. So close. The strength of what was building was staggering. Mind-blowing. My body was going to be blown to dust, atoms, when this hit. If he stopped, I’d cry. Cry, and beg. And maybe kill... I came, groaning, every muscle drawn taut. It was almost too much. Almost.

More: Fairy tale erotica: 6 Must-read fairy tales-turned porn

2. Delta of Venus by Anaïs Nin

When she saw that he was dissolved with pleasure, she stopped, divining that perhaps if she deprived him now he might make a gesture towards fulfillment. At first he made no motion. His sex was quivering, and he was tormented with desire… Marianne grew desperate. She pushed his hand away, took his sex into her mouth again, and with her two hands she encircled his sexual parts, caressed him and absorbed him until he came. He leaned over with gratitude, tenderness, and murmured, “You are the first woman, the first woman, the first woman…”

3. Night After Night by Lauren Blakely

He drove his tongue inside her, setting off another shattering moan that was music to his ears. She was quite an instrument to play, so finely tuned, and if he touched her right, she made the most glorious sounds — raw, intense, absolutely delicious noises of pleasure as he plundered her with his tongue. She grabbed his hair, yanked and pulled him closer as he’d told her to do. He thrust one finger inside her, crooking it and hitting her in the spot that turned her moans into one long, high-pitched orgasm. She shuddered against him, her legs quaking, and when he finally slowed to look up at her, he saw her hair was a wild tumble, and her face was glowing.

Next Up: Exit to Eden by Anne Rice

Originally published April 2014. Updated December 2016.