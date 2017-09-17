Pretty sure the self-proclaimed 'human Barbie' is the best makeup artist ever

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Valeria Lukyanova/Facebook

About five years ago, Valeria Lukyanova was getting some serious press. Her odd statements (remember when she said she was a Breatharian who seeks to exist solely off light and air?!) and other-worldy appearance went viral, and we were all oddly obsessed with the self-proclaimed "human Barbie."

Lukyanova might have faded from the scene a bit as of late, but she's definitely still around, kickin' it like a human being. Because that's what she is: A flesh-and-bone person. Her carefully curated appearance may suggest otherwise, but there are actually a ton of pics that prove that Lukyanova is a real person.

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

In fact, we should probably be praising Lukyanova as an extremely gifted makeup artist instead of creeping on her like she's a total oddball. When you strip away all the doll makeup, you realize how much talent goes into putting it on.

Here are some photos of Lukyanova that show her more human side.

1. Bare face, whittled waist

In this revealing bikini pic posted in 2014, the Ukrainian boasts a bare face and a whittled waist. Without her typical doll-eye contact lenses and layers of shellac, she looks kinda normal (kinda). But what is normal, anyway?

2. Straight out of the shower

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Such a fresh-faced look for her! Kinda getting JLaw vibes.

3. She's got a voice

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Apparently, Lukyanova does interests outside of striving to look like a doll.

4. And is into other languages

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The girl does have substance, and can even understand and sing in other languages.

5. She has parents

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Lukyanova is very much from Earth, and didn't arrive on a spaceship from outer space. She, in fact, has parents, and the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Lukyanova posted this picture on Instagram with the caption "Mi querida Mamita," which translates to "My dear mommy."

6. She works out

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Yes, Lukyanova's body is totally unrealistic and unobtainable for 99.9 percent of the population, but, damn, the girl has put on a ton of muscle it seems.

7. And she takes gym selfies

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

I mean, what human in 2017 doesn't do that?

8. Pro poser

A post shared by Valeria Lukyanova Amatue21 (@valeria_lukyanova21) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

OK, after seeing the more stripped-down pics of her, doesn't this photo just drive home the fact that she could totally work in Hollywood as a makeup artist?

9. A walk in the park

Hitting the trails in a visor and pink tank, Lukyanova could nearly be mistaken for any 20-something woman soaking up some Vitamin D and getting her cardio on.

10. Makeup free

This sweet shot only convinces us what we've thinking all along — less is more. Lukyanova could certainly do without the crazy contacts, overdone makeup and wacky getups. We like our Barbies where they belong: in a box, on a shelf, in a toy store.

Originally published April 2014. Updated September 2017.