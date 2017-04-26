We're celebrating Channing Tatum's birthday with a little bit of cyberstalking

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

It may be Channing Tatum's date of birth today — but as long as this sexy beast roams the earth, it kinda feels like everyday is our birthday. And we're celebrating that magical event that occurred on April 26, 1980 by staring into the distance as we daydream about his hot bod and chiseled features — with a side of lite cyber-stalking, naturally.

Look, it's obvious that Tatum is not too hard on the ocular cavities, but it turns out there's more to this talented guy than meets the eye. Let's face it, we all love Channing Tatum. There's not much to not love about him. And after all the stuff we dug up on him that we didn't know before, we heart him even more.

We took a closer look at this family man and found that he might give the Dos Equis guy a run for his money in the "most interesting man in the world" category.

1. He has his own brand of vodka

Yes, you read that right. Tatum founded Born and Bred recently, a premium distilled spirit that "celebrates what unfolds when camaraderie meets adventure," according to its website.

Totally makes sense, since vodka and Tatum have a huge thing in common: We'd love to pour both into a shot glass and get drunk on their love.

2. He looks good in a bowler hat

Not a huge surprise, considering he could be wearing a potato sack and we'd still be like, "Yes, please."

3. He's whipped

In never ceases to amaze us how cute Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, are together.

4. Shaking his way into fame wasn't so glamorous

His first dancing gig was for Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" video, and he got paid $400 for a seven-day shoot, according to IMDb.

5. He was cut from his first big movie

Tatum worked in the Steven Spielberg movie War of the Worlds, but the scene where he played a church boy ended up on the cutting room floor.

6. He's no mutant... yet

The 21 Jump Street star auditioned for the role of Gambit in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, but he didn't get the part because the character was eventually written out of the movie.

But it looks like Tatum will finally be a super hero next year. It's been confirmed he will indeed play Gambit, though the movie's production keeps getting pushed back. Fans are hoping for a 2018 release.

7. Born on the bayou

Well he wasn't born on one, but he was born in a small Alabama town and moved to a Mississippi bayou when he was just 6 years old and spent most of his childhood there. It was here he became an amateur exterminator — only he didn’t spray for termites. He once had to catch an alligator because it had gotten "too big."

8. He's a country boy at heart

Tatum says his favorite place to visit is his Uncle Bruce’s ranch in Wetumpka, Alabama where his mother grew up.

9. He has all-American taste

His favorite movie growing up was The Goonies. How excited do you think he is about the prospect of a sequel?

10. He died and lived to tell the tale

In September 2012, Twitter lit up with the news that Tatum had died in a snowboarding accident in Switzerland. Fans were relieved when the story turned out to be a hoax.

11. Don't be fooled by his swagger

He's humiliated by his Step Up audition and said he "hopes it never sees the light of day," in an interview with About.com. We did some major searching and were unable to come up with the footage. Dammit.

12. Magic Tatum

Magic Mike was loosely based on the actor's life. It turns out he really was a roofer who moonlighted as a stripper at a local club, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. His stage name was Chan Crawford and he later moved to Miami where he was discovered by a modeling scout.

13. He's a clown — like, really

Tatum was a real clown back in his stripping days. He wore a clown costume and stripped to "99 Balloons" one night at the strip club. Needless to say, the ladies were not feeling it.

14. He's a fighter

Tatum has practiced the art of kung fu, Wuzuquan kung fu, more specifically, according to the New York Daily News. As a child, he trained under 10th dan Grandmaster, Chee Kim Thong.

15. And a hard worker

Not only does he dance and act, but Tatum is a budding businessman as well. He started two production companies, 33andOut Productions and Iron Horse Entertainment Dewan Tatum, and his friend, Brett Rodriguez, according to channingtatumunwrapped.com. Their first production was a documentary on Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, and genocide survivor, Jean-Pierre Sagahutu, titled Earth Made of Glass.

16. Being a kid wasn't easy for him

Tatum battled ADHD and dyslexia while growing up.

"I wasn't very good in school, I have dyslexia so I wasn't able to read like other kids," he told Italian Vogue. "After a period of taking drugs to improve my learning I started feeling depressed and thought a lot about suicide. So, after a couple years I said enough, no more pills."

17. He's a drop-out

Tatum never went to acting school, and dropped out of college shortly after receiving a full athletic football scholarship at Glenville State College in West Virginia.

18. He's movie magic

Steven Soderbergh — Tatum's Magic Mike director — once bragged about our favorite on-screen stripper in an issue of GQ.

"You know, the guy had three movies do $100 million in six months— nobody's ever done that," Soderbergh said in reference to Magic Mike, The Vow and 21 Jump Street.

