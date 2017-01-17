Introducing the Vanessa Hudgens you don't see on TV

Print

Vanessa Hudgens has been entertaining audiences for a very long time and we've watched her blossom from a successful child actor to an adult force of nature — but did you know that she also has some insightful thoughts about life?

From family stuff to her thoughts on dealing with grief, here are some things you might not know about Hudgens.

1. She has a look-a-like sister

Missin' this sister trip to Mexico w/ my @stellahudgens A video posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Hudgens and her little sister, Stella Hudgens, are two peas in a pod, and sometimes it's hard to even tell them apart in photos.

More: Vanessa Hudgens' $1,000 fine is probably chump change for her, amirite?

2. She's still close with Ashley Tisdale

#BFF @ashleytisdale A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 20, 2016 at 10:25am PST

Hudgens' Gabriella may have gone head-to-head with Tisdale's Sharpay in High School School Musical, but in real life these two are best friends forever.

3. She leaned on her family when she lost her father

My mom found this picture of my dad and I. He would have hated that I'm sharing this but I think it's just too cute. A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Feb 11, 2016 at 10:04am PST

Hudgens pulled herself together and gave a knockout performance as Rizzo in Grease: Live last year, just hours after her father, Greg Hudgens, passed away. You'd never know from watching the production that Hudgens was suffering, and she says her family — especially her mother — helped her through the hard time.

"She's so strong through the hardest of times," she told People of her mom. "But she has this lightheartedness and this light that just beams out of her very being and it's so special. Life is about perspective. The way you choose to see your life is the way your life is going to become."

4. She has not one, but two nicknames

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 5, 2016 at 1:13pm PST

Hudgens has two nicknames: Ness, which is used by her friends, and Van, which is more than likely used by her family.

5. Her first role was playing the Virgin Mary

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 26, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

Hudgens first ever time in front of an audience was as the Virgin Mary in preschool.

"I sang 'Away in a Manger,'" she told Marie Claire in 2013. "My parents saw that I had a knack for entertainment."

Afterward, her parents worked hard, gave up a lot and moved as often as necessary to support their daughter's artistic dream, despite their own reservations.

6. High School Musical was definitely not her reality

She got to run through the halls of her high school as Gabriella in HSM, but Hudgens was actually home-schooled beginning in the eighth grade.

7. She'd rather hurl than eat carrots

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Hudgens has said her favorite foods are sushi and chocolate, and she hates carrots, going so far as to say they make her gag.

8. She can't whistle

Sure, she's multi-talented, but according to her unauthorized biography, she can't whistle.

9. She went by a slightly different name in her early career

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 11, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Her first theatrical film was Thirteen, in which she was billed as Vanessa Anne Hudgens. She starred alongside Nikki Reed (who wrote the film script based upon her own life), Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter.

10. She's always gravitated towards darker roles

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Dec 20, 2015 at 5:28pm PST

"At maybe 14, I got my first guest-starring spot on a crime show [Robbery Homicide Division]. In it, my father got shot in front of me, and I was crying and freaking out," she told Marie Claire. "I loved it. I was like, 'I want to play the really heavy parts.' It's so far from who I am. There's complete freedom within it."

11. She's not obsessed with social media

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Sep 2, 2015 at 5:05pm PDT

Hudgens has a pretty awesome Instagram page, but she is not tied to her iPhone. When she leaves home, she doesn't check her email, and the longest she has gone incommunicado is five days.

"If you're always worried about being on your phone, then you really are missing out on everything that's happening in front of you," she told Marie Claire.

12. She's wise beyond her years

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 26, 2016 at 7:51pm PDT

Hudgens instinct to live completely in the now seems wise beyond her years.

She told Marie Claire, "Nothing is real except the present. If you're worrying about the future, it's completely irrelevant because it hasn't happened yet. And the past — there's no need to dwell on that, either."

13. She fought to come back to reality after Gimme Shelter

Hudgens played a homeless girl in 2013's Gimme Shelter, and she had a real struggle finding herself after filming ended.

"It was my first departure that I did. I chopped all my hair off for it. I pushed myself so hard and so far and as soon as we were finished filming I had no clue who Vanessa was," she told People in May 2013. "I had to find myself again. It was an amazing journey and an actor's dream."

More: Vanessa Hudgens' box braids have started a fierce debate

What's your favorite thing about Hudgens?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Updated by Sarah Long 1/17/17