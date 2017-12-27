Chloë Grace Moretz is a star everybody is about to know

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Twenty-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz is kind of a big deal. Though she's barely out of her teenage years, she has more than 60 acting credits to her name. You might know her from her first big role as a child star in 2005's The Amityville Horror, or maybe you prefer the kick-ass Moretz we see in, well, Kick-Ass 2. Either way, Moretz is everywhere, and we've got the scoop on the fun facts you might not know about this soon-to-be super-famous actor and model.

With how far she's come and how much she's done in her first two decades, it's hard not to appreciate what makes Moretz so unique.

1. She's dating Brooklyn Beckham

Bad news, boys and girls — Moretz is off the market. Though she claims that people don't really care about her love life (yeah, right), she spilled to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and Brooklyn, son of Victoria and David Beckham, are officially in a relationship. Cue the sounds of hearts breaking all over the world.

2. She's not afraid to speak her mind

Looking for further proof that Moretz is all grown up? In the wake of the most recent Kim Kardashian West nude selfie scandal on Twitter (we know, we know, it's hard to keep up), Moretz took a hard-line stance against baring it for all the internet to see. Though she found herself in the middle of a slut-shaming Twitter-storm, she respectfully stood her ground.

3. She's got a virtual pack of brothers

She has four older brothers — Brandon, Trevor, Colin and Ethan. "My mom has always taught us that blood is thicker than water," Moretz says of her relationship with her siblings. "No one will ever understand the dynamic of your family. Ever. We are the closest family ever, and we are the most insane family ever. It may look weird to others, but to us, it's life."

4. Her brothers also inspired her stance on gay rights

Moretz is not just a beautiful star on the rise — she's also using her influence for good. She said that seeing her two older brothers struggle to come out made her even more passionate about taking a stand against bigotry, using her fame as a platform to encourage inclusion. "No one should care what your sexual orientation is, what color your skin is, or if you're a man or a woman," she says.

