Betty White as Rose on The Golden Girls had some the best one-liners

Image: Frank Capri/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Betty White is the beloved spunky, sassy grandma we all had or wish we had. And for many of us, it all started with her endearing character from The Golden Girls, Rose, who was well-intentioned but dim-witted (and we mean that in the nicest way possible, of course).

And for those of us haven't watch an episode of The Golden Girls in a while but really, really want to, the best news has arrived: Every episode will be streaming on Hulu starting February 13. That's right, you can spend your Valentine's Day with the Girls.

In the meantime, let's celebrate with a few of our favorite Rose quotes.

1 On aging

"My mother always used to say: 'The older you get, the better you get, unless you're a banana.'"

2 Pearls of wisdom

"You know what they say — you can lead a herring to water, but you have to walk really fast or he'll die."

3 Back in St. Olaf

"Like we say in St. Olaf — Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy."

"That moose not only raised little Yimminy, he put him through medical school."

"We weren't allowed to wear berets at my school, it was against the St. Olaf dress code. They did let me wear a paper cap, though. It was long and pointy."

"When I was growing up in Minnesota the doctor made house calls all the time, for us and the livestock. Worked out fine — until the doctor started drinking hog liniment and tried to neuter the Swenson brothers."

"Norwegians are notoriously bad at Spanish."

"Boy, I remember on the farm, when we'd get depressed, Grandma could always cheer us up. She'd take out her dentures and take a healthy swig of the aquarium and then hold a flashlight under a chin, so we could watch the goldfish swim from cheek to cheek. Boy, we could have watched them all day, but visiting hours were only from 10 to 4."

(When the girls are tired of St. Olaf stories, Rose tries this introduction)

"Back in that town whose name you're tired of hearing..."

4 What Rose thinks of Blanche

"I thought you wore too much makeup and were a slut. I was wrong. You don't wear too much makeup."

5 Motivational speaker

"Oh, don't give up, Dorothy. If the ancient Egyptians could move 20-ton stone blocks to build the pyramids, we can move a toilet."

6 Sleep-deprived Rose

(After a sleepless night because the roof is leaking, Dorothy sees Rose carrying a bucket and asks her if she had a leak in her room, too.) "No, Dorothy. I was just milking the cow I keep in my closet. Wow, with only three hours of sleep, I can be as b***** as you!"

7 Is Rose rebellious?

"Oh, you bet I am! I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don't wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I've been known to put away more than one eggnog."

8 Rose math

Rose: Gee, Sophia! You're awfully cranky today.

Sophia: Well, forgive me. But my arthritis is [acting] up. My Social Security check was late. And I realized today I haven't showered with a man in 22 years!

Dorothy: Ma, Pop's been dead 27 years.

Sophia: What's your point?

Dorothy: Ma, what are you saying?

Rose: Isn't it obvious, Dorothy? She showered with a dead man for five years.

9 Philanthropist Rose

"It's time I gave something back to the chicken community. A chicken once saved my life."

10 On child care "The doctor says it's the first time he's ever been called because a baby was sleeping in the day. And then I think he called me an idiot."

