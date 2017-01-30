He's one seemingly mysterious man, but we're revealing all the secrets about Drake

Jaclyn is an Idaho native who currently lives in Milwaukee. Having worked in radio, TV and as a newspaper reporter, she is an avid pop culture and news junkie. She also has a passion for photography and cooking (but is still learning to ...

He started from the bottom, now he's here — yet somehow Drake has managed to keep a charming sense of mystery about him. Maybe it's because he went from Canadian teen soap star to international household name pretty much overnight, but we still can't really figure this guy out.

Drake's chart-topping hits keep coming year after year, but even his revealing rhymes don't answer the question: Who's the guy behind those dark and smoldery eyes? Now that he is reportedly hot and heavy with Jennifer Lopez, the public's need to know anything and everything about him has hit a fever pitch. So let's dig into the little that we do know, shall we?

1. He broke an American Music Awards record





In October 2016, Drake set the record for most AMA nominations. He raked in 13 noms — beating Michael Jackson's 11 nominations from 1984. Drake's nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Rap Artist and more. And if he wins just one award, it'll be his first AMA win ever.

2. Drake rose to fame as a Canadian TV star

Drake joined the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2001, when he was only 15 years old. He played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star who had to use a wheelchair after being shot.

3. His real name is Aubrey Graham

Drake is actually his middle name. And we get it — Aubrey Graham just isn't a great rapper name, TBH.

4. He's the biggest chart topper — for men

It's not just all talk and humble brags. As of August 2016, the indomitable Drake has spent 46 consecutive weeks on the top 10 singles chart, setting a new record for male artists. Before Drake broke the mold, The Weeknd was close behind at 45 consecutive weeks in 2015.

5. He dated Rihanna (probably)

While many people remember the infamous fight between Chris Brown and Drake at a nightclub, not as many people remember the reason for the fight. "It's embarrassing, the amount of media coverage,” he said, according to the New York Daily News. “Two rappers fighting over the woman. He's not even a rapper, but still, it's the last way you want your name out there. It distracts from the music. But he's made me the enemy, and that's the way it's gonna stay, I guess."

The relationship was rumored, but the fight and the aftermath made it seem like he was protecting his girlfriend. As of 2016, reports of Drake and Rihanna's secret romance are still alive. Rihanna even kissed Drake in public after his very emotional ode to her during the 2016 MTV VMAs.

6. He hasn't been in love (yet)

When Drake spoke with GQ magazine in 2013 about his relationship with Rihanna, he said that he realized he'd never loved her.

"I had lunch the other day with someone I extremely look up to. I had lunch with Will Smith, and listening to him talk, it made me think I don't know what love is," he told GQ. "He said something profound. He said love is when you become one and you need that person. It's not about wanting any more — you need that person. Hearing that, I don't know if I've ever felt that way."

Could Lopez be the person who finally becomes one with Drake? Only time will tell.

7. He's a good skater

Hailing from Canada, does this even come as a surprise? Drake's a triple threat in the music, acting and (maybe) dancing department, and now he can add ice-skating to his showbiz resume. One of Drake's sources confirmed that he took Rihanna ice-skating on a friendly type of date to help her work on her moves. Swoon.

