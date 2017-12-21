Celebrities in wide-leg jeans

My friend once asked me, “If I’m not wearing skinny jeans, what kind of other jeans are there to wear?” I looked at her blankly, then laughed, and then realized she was asking a genuine question (oops). My question in return is how could we become so obsessed with skinny jeans — which at their core are basically just leg warmers — we forgot about flare, bootcut and all the other wide-leg jeans of the world?
I understand wide-leg jeans can be a challenge — they’re bulky, can create odd proportions and don’t always make it easy to know what shoe to wear. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way you can incorporate them into your wardrobe. At the very least, give your legs a chance to breathe every once in awhile!
If you’ve been stuck in the skinny-jean rut, celebrities and designers are here to give you inspiration. In recent months, the wide-leg pant has reclaimed the runways via Coach, Dior and Stella McCartney, and celebrities have brought the jean back to coveted status.
Browse through 20 ways chic famous women have styled wide-leg jeans, and maybe consider taking the plunge and buying your own pair this season.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.
Chung attends London Fashion Week in September 2015 in London.
Lakshmi walks in New York City in March 2017.
Alba strolls in Los Angeles in November 2015.
Hale poses for an Instagram in May 2017.
Culpo walks in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Beckham leaves the Eiffel Tower in May 2013 in Paris, France.
Gomez attends a fashion show in New York City in September 2017.
Hudgens attends the launch of Bubble Witch 3 Saga in March 2017 in New York City.
Kloss posted an Instagram of herself in Paris in July 2017.
In May 2017, Aboah posted this photo of herself in Hidden Hills, California, during a Dior shoot.
Stenberg dances in Florence in June 2017.
Hadid walks in New York City in December 2017.
Zoe sits on her couch in California in October 2017.
Vergara (with a Modern Family costar) in September 2017.
Haim eats ice cream in Barcelona in June 2017.
Hart attends New York Fashion Week in February 2017 in New York City.
Rhoda attends a holiday pop-up shop in November 2017 in New York City.
Silverman attends a breakfast in December 2017 in Hollywood.
Stoner in November 2017 in Studio City, California.
