Celebrities in wide-leg jeans

My friend once asked me, “If I’m not wearing skinny jeans, what kind of other jeans are there to wear?” I looked at her blankly, then laughed, and then realized she was asking a genuine question (oops). My question in return is how could we become so obsessed with skinny jeans — which at their core are basically just leg warmers — we forgot about flare, bootcut and all the other wide-leg jeans of the world?

I understand wide-leg jeans can be a challenge — they’re bulky, can create odd proportions and don’t always make it easy to know what shoe to wear. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way you can incorporate them into your wardrobe. At the very least, give your legs a chance to breathe every once in awhile!

If you’ve been stuck in the skinny-jean rut, celebrities and designers are here to give you inspiration. In recent months, the wide-leg pant has reclaimed the runways via Coach, Dior and Stella McCartney, and celebrities have brought the jean back to coveted status.

Browse through 20 ways chic famous women have styled wide-leg jeans, and maybe consider taking the plunge and buying your own pair this season.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/20:

Padma Lakshmi

Getty Images
#3/20:

Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi walks in New York City in March 2017.

#4/20:

Jessica Alba

Getty Images
#4/20:

Jessica Alba

Alba strolls in Los Angeles in November 2015.

#5/20:

Lucy Hale

lucyhale/Instagram
#5/20:

Lucy Hale

Hale poses for an Instagram in May 2017.

#6/20:

Olivia Culpo

Getty Images
#6/20:

Olivia Culpo

Culpo walks in Los Angeles in July 2017.

#7/20:

Victoria Beckham

Getty Images
#7/20:

Victoria Beckham

Beckham leaves the Eiffel Tower in May 2013 in Paris, France.

#8/20:

Selena Gomez

Getty Images
#8/20:

Selena Gomez

Gomez attends a fashion show in New York City in September 2017.

#9/20:

Vanessa Hudgens

Getty Images
#9/20:

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens attends the launch of Bubble Witch 3 Saga in March 2017 in New York City.

#10/20:

Karlie Kloss

karliekloss/Instagram
#10/20:

Karlie Kloss

Kloss posted an Instagram of herself in Paris in July 2017.

#11/20:

Adwoa Aboah

adwoaaboah/Instagram
#11/20:

Adwoa Aboah

In May 2017, Aboah posted this photo of herself in Hidden Hills, California, during a Dior shoot.

#12/20:

Amandla Stenberg

amandlastenberg/Instagram
#12/20:

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg dances in Florence in June 2017.

#13/20:

Bella Hadid

bellahadid/Instagram
#13/20:

Bella Hadid

Hadid walks in New York City in December 2017.

#14/20:

Rachel Zoe

rachelzoe/Instagram
#14/20:

Rachel Zoe

Zoe sits on her couch in California in October 2017.

#15/20:

Sofía Vergara

sofiavergara/Instagram
#15/20:

Sofía Vergara

Vergara (with a Modern Family costar) in September 2017.

#16/20:

Alana Haim

haimtheband/Instagram
#16/20:

Alana Haim

Haim eats ice cream in Barcelona in June 2017.

#17/20:

Jessica Hart

Getty Images
#17/20:

Jessica Hart

Hart attends New York Fashion Week in February 2017 in New York City.

#18/20:

Hilary Rhoda

Getty Images
#18/20:

Hilary Rhoda

Rhoda attends a holiday pop-up shop in November 2017 in New York City.

#19/20:

Sarah Silverman

Getty Images
#19/20:

Sarah Silverman

Silverman attends a breakfast in December 2017 in Hollywood.

#20/20:

Alyson Stoner

Getty Images
#20/20:

Alyson Stoner

Stoner in November 2017 in Studio City, California.

