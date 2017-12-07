 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

9 New K-Beauty Skin Care Products to Buy at CVS

Style N/A

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

View Profile
#1/10:

Korean beauty products at CVS

ImaxTree
#1/10:

Korean beauty products at CVS

Since exploding onto the American market, K-beauty products have gone from hard to find to virtually everywhere we turn, from high-end department stores like Nordstrom to the shelves of Sephora. Beyond that are the countless articles and how-tos detailing how to use each one and in what order (we’ve got an easy routine here). But until this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find your K-beauty fix in a drugstore at an affordable price.

That all changed when CVS began carrying a set of below-the-radar brands in April. Since then, its K-Beauty HQ has expanded to include over 60 products, all curated by the team behind Peach Slices and its more popular sister brand Peach & Lily. As of now, you can shop the entire lineup in over 900 physical stores, but if you want a closer look at what’s available, shop some of our favorite online picks ahead. We guarantee there’s at least one brand you haven’t heard of.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/10:

Peach Slices acne patches

CVS
#3/10:

Peach Slices acne patches

Peach Slices acne patches, $4.49 at CVS

#4/10:

Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam

CVS
#4/10:

Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam

Holika Holika Aloe 99% Facial Cleansing Foam, $6.49 at CVS

#5/10:

Holika Holika lip balm

CVS
#5/10:

Holika Holika lip balm

Holika Holika lip balm, $5.49 at CVS

#6/10:

JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser

CVS
#6/10:

JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser

JJ Young Pore Steam Cleanser, $15.99 at CVS

#7/10:

Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream

CVS
#7/10:

Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream

Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Cream, $14.99 at CVS

#8/10:

Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask

CVS
#8/10:

Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask

Peach Slices Aqua Jelly Lip Mask, $3.99 at CVS

#9/10:

The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint

CVS
#9/10:

The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint

The Saem Saemmul Wrapping Tint, $6.99 at CVS

#10/10:

JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask

CVS
#10/10:

JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask

JJ Young Pore Bubble Mask, $16.99 at CVS

Related Slideshows

9 Fragrances That Literally Smell Like Winter

50 Beyond-Pretty Natural Hairstyles to Try This Winter

8 Clever Face Mask Hacks We Learned From Celebrities
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started