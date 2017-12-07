Korean beauty products at CVS

Since exploding onto the American market, K-beauty products have gone from hard to find to virtually everywhere we turn, from high-end department stores like Nordstrom to the shelves of Sephora. Beyond that are the countless articles and how-tos detailing how to use each one and in what order (we’ve got an easy routine here). But until this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find your K-beauty fix in a drugstore at an affordable price.
That all changed when CVS began carrying a set of below-the-radar brands in April. Since then, its K-Beauty HQ has expanded to include over 60 products, all curated by the team behind Peach Slices and its more popular sister brand Peach & Lily. As of now, you can shop the entire lineup in over 900 physical stores, but if you want a closer look at what’s available, shop some of our favorite online picks ahead. We guarantee there’s at least one brand you haven’t heard of.
