9 Fragrances That Literally Smell Like Winter

by

#1/10:

Fragrances that smell like winter

StyleCaster
#1/10:

Fragrances that smell like winter

For some, there’s no such thing as a “signature” fragrance. Why, you may ask? Because the revolving door of options is just too good. What’s the point in picking just one when you can mix it up according to your mood or season? Our bank accounts may not love it, but we do.

And right now, we’re all about the warm and woodsy scents that remind us of a toasty fireplace on a cold winter’s night. While we don’t want to smell like a pine tree, there are certain fragrances that remind us of snowfall, cedar trees and other cold-weather staples… but not in the literal sense. If you’re still looking for a smell that’ll satisfy you until spring, take a whiff of these seasonal scents.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/10:

Clean Cashmere

Clean
#3/10:

Clean Cashmere

Notes of cedar leaf, velvet jasmine and lavandin are the equivalent of a warm cashmere blanket for the skin.

Cashmere, $72 at Clean

#4/10:

Demeter Snow

Demeter
#4/10:

Demeter Snow

Don't believe snow has a smell? This cult classic has been around since 1999, and countless reviews would beg to differ.

Snow, $34 at Demeter

#5/10:

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Vanilla Bourbon

Sephora
#5/10:

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Vanilla Bourbon

Your skin will drink up this warm scent made with a mix of vanilla bourbon, oakwood and tuberose. Wear it to your next holiday party.

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Vanilla Bourbon, $65 – $110 at Sephora

#6/10:

Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander

Jo Loves
#6/10:

Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander

The green citrus and oakmoss in this scent will perk up those brisk walks in the winter chill.

Green Orange & Coriander, $175 at Jo Loves

#7/10:

Rag & Bone Cypress

Rag & Bone
#7/10:

Rag & Bone Cypress

If you're planning a nature-filled escape for the holiday season, don't leave without this scent infused with notes of woody cypress, geranium and cedarwood.

Cypress, $150 at Rag & Bone

#8/10:

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Nordstrom
#8/10:

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Don't let the woodsy moniker fool you. This scent also carries softer vanilla and orange flower petal notes to balance things out.

Replica By the Fireplace, $126 at Nordstrom

#9/10:

Tocca Colette

Tocca
#9/10:

Tocca Colette

This chic Parisian perfume is inspired by the novelist Colette and includes notes of mandarin, jasmine and cedarwood.

Colette, $72 at Tocca

#10/10:

Tom Ford Oud Wood

Tom Ford
#10/10:

Tom Ford Oud Wood

It doesn't get smokier than this designer scent made with oud wood, exotic rosewood, sandalwood, amber and more.

Oud Wood, $230 – $595 at Tom Ford

