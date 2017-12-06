Fragrances that smell like winter

For some, there’s no such thing as a “signature” fragrance. Why, you may ask? Because the revolving door of options is just too good. What’s the point in picking just one when you can mix it up according to your mood or season? Our bank accounts may not love it, but we do.
And right now, we’re all about the warm and woodsy scents that remind us of a toasty fireplace on a cold winter’s night. While we don’t want to smell like a pine tree, there are certain fragrances that remind us of snowfall, cedar trees and other cold-weather staples… but not in the literal sense. If you’re still looking for a smell that’ll satisfy you until spring, take a whiff of these seasonal scents.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.
The heart of this fragrance is pine needles, but you'll also get warmer notes of bergamot, incense and sandalwood.
Gypsy Water, $150 at Byredo
Notes of cedar leaf, velvet jasmine and lavandin are the equivalent of a warm cashmere blanket for the skin.
Cashmere, $72 at Clean
Don't believe snow has a smell? This cult classic has been around since 1999, and countless reviews would beg to differ.
Snow, $34 at Demeter
Your skin will drink up this warm scent made with a mix of vanilla bourbon, oakwood and tuberose. Wear it to your next holiday party.
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Vanilla Bourbon, $65 – $110 at Sephora
The green citrus and oakmoss in this scent will perk up those brisk walks in the winter chill.
Green Orange & Coriander, $175 at Jo Loves
If you're planning a nature-filled escape for the holiday season, don't leave without this scent infused with notes of woody cypress, geranium and cedarwood.
Cypress, $150 at Rag & Bone
Don't let the woodsy moniker fool you. This scent also carries softer vanilla and orange flower petal notes to balance things out.
Replica By the Fireplace, $126 at Nordstrom
This chic Parisian perfume is inspired by the novelist Colette and includes notes of mandarin, jasmine and cedarwood.
Colette, $72 at Tocca
