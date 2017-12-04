 
50 Beyond-Pretty Natural Hairstyles to Try This Winter

by

#1/51:

Natural hairstyles for winter

StyleCaster/Getty Images/ImaxTree
#1/51:

Natural hairstyles for winter

Hairstyle ideas are never in short supply (thanks, YouTube), but we’re admittedly lazy when it comes to trying new looks. On most days, especially during the winter season, it’s much easier to throw on a hat instead of attempting a twist-out. So we get settled into a hair rut that becomes hard to escape.

The natural hair community is particularly oversaturated with tutorials and how-tos, and although we love the never-ending inspo, it can feel overwhelming at the same time. So in an attempt to save you some time and frustration, we’ve gathered 50 looks that cover the gamut of texture and length. Better yet, you won’t need a flat iron or blow-dryer to pull any of these off.

Whether you have a teeny-weeny afro, wash-and-go curls or simply want a cute protective style, we’re sure you’ll screenshot at least one to try later. Take your pick ahead.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/51:

Red-hot curls

ImaxTree
#3/51:

Red-hot curls

#4/51:

Braided locs

Getty Images
#4/51:

Braided locs

#5/51:

Orange twists

Getty Images
#5/51:

Orange twists

#6/51:

Chestnut TWA

Getty Images
#6/51:

Chestnut TWA

#7/51:

Electric blue fade

ImaxTree
#7/51:

Electric blue fade

#8/51:

Curly bob

Getty Images
#8/51:

Curly bob

#9/51:

Side-swept updo

Getty Images
#9/51:

Side-swept updo

#10/51:

Poofy pigtails

Getty Images
#10/51:

Poofy pigtails

#11/51:

Pineapple style

Getty Images
#11/51:

Pineapple style

#12/51:

Half-up, half-down

Getty Images
#12/51:

Half-up, half-down

#13/51:

Ombré curls

Getty Images
#13/51:

Ombré curls

#14/51:

Waist-length twists

Getty Images
#14/51:

Waist-length twists

#15/51:

Straight-back cornrows

Getty Images
#15/51:

Straight-back cornrows

#16/51:

Teeny-weeny afro

Getty Images
#16/51:

Teeny-weeny afro

#17/51:

Tendril curls

Getty Images
#17/51:

Tendril curls

#18/51:

Va-va-volume

Getty Images
#18/51:

Va-va-volume

#19/51:

Hat hair

ImaxTree
#19/51:

Hat hair

#20/51:

Curly mohawk

ImaxTree
#20/51:

Curly mohawk

#21/51:

Blond ambition

Getty Images
#21/51:

Blond ambition

#22/51:

Wet & wavy

Getty Images
#22/51:

Wet & wavy

#23/51:

Slicked back

Getty Images
#23/51:

Slicked back

#24/51:

Wash-&-go curls

ImaxTree
#24/51:

Wash-&-go curls

#25/51:

Braided updo

ImaxTree
#25/51:

Braided updo

#26/51:

Kinky twists

ImaxTree
#26/51:

Kinky twists

#27/51:

Curly pixie

ImaxTree
#27/51:

Curly pixie

#28/51:

Curly bangs

ImaxTree
#28/51:

Curly bangs

#29/51:

Kinky mohawk

ImaxTree
#29/51:

Kinky mohawk

#30/51:

Loose curls

ImaxTree
#30/51:

Loose curls

#31/51:

Kinky afro

ImaxTree
#31/51:

Kinky afro

#32/51:

Messy bun

ImaxTree
#32/51:

Messy bun

#33/51:

High-top fade

ImaxTree
#33/51:

High-top fade

#34/51:

Luscious locs

ImaxTree
#34/51:

Luscious locs

#35/51:

Classic pixie

ImaxTree
#35/51:

Classic pixie

#36/51:

Accessorized waves

ImaxTree
#36/51:

Accessorized waves

#37/51:

Asymmetrical locs

Getty Images
#37/51:

Asymmetrical locs

#38/51:

Burgundy coils

Getty Images
#38/51:

Burgundy coils

#39/51:

Pillow-soft TWA

Getty Images
#39/51:

Pillow-soft TWA

#40/51:

Styled box braids

Getty Images
#40/51:

Styled box braids

#41/51:

Auburn buzz cut

Getty Images
#41/51:

Auburn buzz cut

#42/51:

Thick coils

Getty Images
#42/51:

Thick coils

#43/51:

Messy updo

Getty Images
#43/51:

Messy updo

#44/51:

Brightly colored cuts

Getty Images
#44/51:

Brightly colored cuts

#45/51:

Bedazzled braid

Getty Images
#45/51:

Bedazzled braid

#46/51:

Poofy pony

Getty Images
#46/51:

Poofy pony

#47/51:

Honey-blond locks

Getty Images
#47/51:

Honey-blond locks

#48/51:

Hot pink bob

Getty Images
#48/51:

Hot pink bob

#49/51:

Side-swept braids

Getty Images
#49/51:

Side-swept braids

#50/51:

White-hot buzz cut

Getty Images
#50/51:

White-hot buzz cut

#51/51:

Awesome afro

Getty Images
#51/51:

Awesome afro

