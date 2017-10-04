Western-inspired fashion trend

Howdy, partner! Get ready to embrace your inner cowgirl this fall because the Western-inspired trend is bigger than ever. We’ve been seeing everything from big belts and updated cowboy boots to bandana prints. To help you jump on the Western bandwagon — er, horse? — we dug up dozens of chic, inspirational looks to copy and shopping finds to snag now.
The best way to incorporate the Western trend with your current wardrobe is by adding a few pieces here or there for a nice accent. Loop a large belt over a floral maxi-dress. Trade your rounded-toe booties for a pointed-toe modified cowboy boot, or wrap a bandana around your neck or wrist. This trend is fabulously easy to mix with whatever you already have in your closet.
Click through and shop our favorite Western-inspired pieces now.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.
Brixton Amarillo hat (Urban Outfitters, $78)
Kenneth Jay Lane earrings (The Outnet, $40 — was $100)
Nanette Lepore bandana dress (Bloomingdale's, $159)
Getty Up bolo tie (Charming Charlie, $12.99 — was $15)
Frame piped silk shirt (MyThersea.com, $349)
Stella McCartney star-print jeans (MatchesFashion.com, $495)
Wrangler retro tee (Asos, $40)
Rock Western belt (Free People, $38)
Manoush blazer (Moda Operandi, $885)
Western shirt (River Island, $30 — was $70)
Marques Almeida’s gingham shirt (MatchesFashion.com, $150 — was $250)
Earrings (Anthropologie, $48)
Stella McCartney horse sweater (BySymphony, $346 — was $691)
Apiece Apart fringed jacket (MatchesFashion.com, $150 — was $300)
Clyde cowboy hat (Need Supply, $326)
Steve Madden scarf (Nordstrom Rack, $16.97 — was $44)
Red Valentino bandana top (Moda Operandi, $395)
Red Valentino bandana top (Moda Operandi, $750)
Fringe jacket (Show Me Your Mumu, $121 — $175)
Red Valentino coat (Moda Operandi, $1,350)
