50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

#1/51:

Western-inspired fashion trend

Getty Images
#1/51:

Western-inspired fashion trend

Howdy, partner! Get ready to embrace your inner cowgirl this fall because the Western-inspired trend is bigger than ever. We’ve been seeing everything from big belts and updated cowboy boots to bandana prints. To help you jump on the Western bandwagon — er, horse? — we dug up dozens of chic, inspirational looks to copy and shopping finds to snag now.

The best way to incorporate the Western trend with your current wardrobe is by adding a few pieces here or there for a nice accent. Loop a large belt over a floral maxi-dress. Trade your rounded-toe booties for a pointed-toe modified cowboy boot, or wrap a bandana around your neck or wrist. This trend is fabulously easy to mix with whatever you already have in your closet.

Click through and shop our favorite Western-inspired pieces now.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/51:

Cowgirl up

Urban Outfitters
#3/51:

Cowgirl up

Brixton Amarillo hat (Urban Outfitters, $78)

#4/51:

Horse-printed blouse

Coach
#4/51:

Horse-printed blouse

Horse-print Western blouse (Coach, $295)

#5/51:

Rodeo queen jeans

Shopbop
#5/51:

Rodeo queen jeans

Adam Selman rodeo jeans (Shopbop, $425)

#6/51:

Red-hot boots

Farfetch
#6/51:

Red-hot boots

Ganni boots (Farfetch, $526)

#7/51:

You're (not) a square

The Outnet
#7/51:

You're (not) a square

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings (The Outnet, $40 — was $100)

#8/51:

The little velvet number

Farfetch
#8/51:

The little velvet number

B-Low The Belt (Farfetch, $163)

#9/51:

Bandana dress

Bloomingdale's
#9/51:

Bandana dress

Nanette Lepore bandana dress (Bloomingdale's, $159)

#10/51:

The bolo tie

Charming Charlie
#10/51:

The bolo tie

Getty Up bolo tie (Charming Charlie, $12.99 — was $15)

#11/51:

Urban cowgirl

Getty Images
#11/51:

Urban cowgirl

#12/51:

The cowgirl mule

Macy's
#12/51:

The cowgirl mule

Anna Sui x Maddiee mules (Macy's, $99.50)

#13/51:

Wrap maxi-dress

Boohoo
#13/51:

Wrap maxi-dress

Wrap maxi-dress (Boohoo, $22 — was $46)

#14/51:

The piped silk shirt

MyThersea.com
#14/51:

The piped silk shirt

Frame piped silk shirt (MyThersea.com, $349)

#15/51:

You're a star

MatchesFashion.com
#15/51:

You're a star

Stella McCartney star-print jeans (MatchesFashion.com, $495)

#16/51:

Your not-so-average bandana

Nordstrom
#16/51:

Your not-so-average bandana

Dannijo bandana (Nordstrom, $195)

#17/51:

Little house on the prairie

Coach
#17/51:

Little house on the prairie

Prairie-check Western blouse (Coach, $350)

#18/51:

The office chic cowgirl

Getty Images
#18/51:

The office chic cowgirl

#19/51:

The retro tee

Asos
#19/51:

The retro tee

Wrangler retro tee (Asos, $40)

#20/51:

Blushin'

Free People
#20/51:

Blushin'

Rock Western belt (Free People, $38)

#21/51:

Bandana blazer

Moda Operandi
#21/51:

Bandana blazer

Manoush blazer (Moda Operandi, $885)

#22/51:

The showstopper

Farfetch
#22/51:

The showstopper

Saint Laurent boots (Farfetch, $598 — was $1,195)

#23/51:

Bling-bling

Zappos
#23/51:

Bling-bling

M&F Western rhinestone belt (Zappos, $85)

#24/51:

Reclaimed vintage Levi's

Asos
#24/51:

Reclaimed vintage Levi's

Reclaimed vintage jeans with Western patches (Asos, $103)

#25/51:

Rodeo (street-style) queen

Getty Images
#25/51:

Rodeo (street-style) queen

#26/51:

Fringe skinny jeans

Macy's
#26/51:

Fringe skinny jeans

Levi's Limited 721 fringe-trim skinny-ankle jeans (Macy's, $69.99 — was $94.50)

#27/51:

Vintage jewels

River Island
#27/51:

Vintage jewels

Western shirt (River Island, $30 — was $70)

#28/51:

Giddyap

Farfetch
#28/51:

Giddyap

Stella McCartney horse-printed scarf (Farfetch, $205 — was $410)

#29/51:

Flower girl

Farfetch
#29/51:

Flower girl

Amen boots (Farfetch, $736 — was $981)

#30/51:

Pretty in paisley

Boohoo
#30/51:

Pretty in paisley

Paisley-printed maxi-dress (Boohoo, $26 — was $42)

#31/51:

Cowboy hats & frills

Getty Images
#31/51:

Cowboy hats & frills

#32/51:

Tie it up

Shopbop
#32/51:

Tie it up

Dannijo bandana necklace (Shopbop, $78 — was $195)

#33/51:

Check, please

MatchesFashion.com
#33/51:

Check, please

Marques Almeida’s gingham shirt (MatchesFashion.com, $150 — was $250)

#34/51:

Fringe pearl earrings

Anthropologie
#34/51:

Fringe pearl earrings

Earrings (Anthropologie, $48)

#35/51:

Horsin' around

BySymphony
#35/51:

Horsin' around

Stella McCartney horse sweater (BySymphony, $346 — was $691)

#36/51:

Little red star dress

Asos
#36/51:

Little red star dress

Mini-star tea dress (Asos, $32 — was $40)

#37/51:

Fringed

MatchesFashion.com
#37/51:

Fringed

Apiece Apart fringed jacket (MatchesFashion.com, $150 — was $300)

#38/51:

The perfect cowgirl dress

Getty Images
#38/51:

The perfect cowgirl dress

#39/51:

Mini cowgirl crossbody

Zappos
#39/51:

Mini cowgirl crossbody

M&F Western crossbody (Zappos, $65)

#40/51:

The trendy cowgirl

Need Supply
#40/51:

The trendy cowgirl

Clyde cowboy hat (Need Supply, $326)

#41/51:

Oversize paisley scarf

Nordstrom Rack
#41/51:

Oversize paisley scarf

Steve Madden scarf (Nordstrom Rack, $16.97 — was $44)

#42/51:

Belted up

Getty Images
#42/51:

Belted up

#43/51:

The updated Western shirt

Macy's
#43/51:

The updated Western shirt

Anna Sui x INC shirt (Macy's, $169.50)

#44/51:

Bandana top

Moda Operandi
#44/51:

Bandana top

Red Valentino bandana top (Moda Operandi, $395)

#45/51:

Bandana skirt

Moda Operandi
#45/51:

Bandana skirt

Red Valentino bandana top (Moda Operandi, $750)

#46/51:

Fringe jacket

Show Me Your Mumu
#46/51:

Fringe jacket

Fringe jacket (Show Me Your Mumu, $121 — $175)

#47/51:

The little white bandana

Nordstrom
#47/51:

The little white bandana

Madewell bandana (Nordstrom, $12.50)

#48/51:

Double-buckle Western belt

Farfetch
#48/51:

Double-buckle Western belt

B-Low The Belt (Farfetch, $240)

#49/51:

The cactus print

Zappos
#49/51:

The cactus print

Wrangler cactus shirt (Zappos, $44)

#50/51:

Arrowhead bolo tie

Ylang 23
#50/51:

Arrowhead bolo tie

Finn bolo tie (Ylang 23, $997.50 — was $1,995)

#51/51:

The bandana coat

Moda Operandi
#51/51:

The bandana coat

Red Valentino coat (Moda Operandi, $1,350)

