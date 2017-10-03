 
15 Times Celebrities Looked Like the Dancing Girl Emoji

Jason Pham

by

Celebrities who looked like the dancing girl emoji

StyleCaster/Getty Images
Celebrities who looked like the dancing girl emoji

Ever since emojis came into our lives, texting has never been the same. There are dozens (maybe hundreds) of adorable, textable caricatures that perfectly convey our emotions. (Feeling petty? Try the upside-down smiley face. Want someone to know you’re dying of laughter? You’ve got the pick of the litter.) And though everyone has their own emoji interpretations, perhaps the most agreed-upon emoji is the dancing girl — the vibrant woman in the red dress who sums up our excitement more than any combination of smiley faces.

Given the emoji’s popularity, it’s no wonder dozens of celebrities are popping up in shifty scarlet-red dresses identical to the letter-size woman on our phone screens. And though not all these celebrity red dresses are exactly like the dancing girl’s, there’s no question the emoji is a fashion icon and is shaking up the style game on the reg. Live out your dancing girl emoji dreams with these 15 celebrity red dresses.

  

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum

"I do use this emoji about 1,000x a day... #stylemakers"


Mandy Moore

mandymooremm/Instagram
Mandy Moore

"Off to the finale screening of #thisisus ... Sometimes you just gotta go dressed as your favorite emoji"

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones

At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2015.

Gigi Hadid

Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York City in May 2015.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Costume Institute Gala in New York City in May 2011.

Jessica Alba

Getty Images
Jessica Alba

At the Valentino Garavani Archives Dinner Party in Versailles, France, in July 2010.

Katy Perry

Getty Images
Katy Perry

At amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, in May 2016.

Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

At the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2016.

Rihanna

Getty Images
Rihanna

At the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London in July 2017.

Rita Ora

Getty Images
Rita Ora

At amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France, in May 2015.

Sofía Vergara

Getty Images
Sofía Vergara

At the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles in September 2013.

Vanessa Hudgens

Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2017.

Zendaya

Getty Images
Zendaya

At the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2015 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 in New York City in February 2015.

Blake Lively

Getty Images
Blake Lively

At The Age of Adaline premiere in New York City in April 2015.

