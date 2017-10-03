 
11 New Fall Fragrances You Need to Own This Season

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

Fall fragrances 2017

Fall fragrances 2017

There’s no better way to kick off fall — the coziest of seasons — than with a new fragrance. We can pretty much all agree that Mother Nature has been in one hell of a mood lately (to say the least). And honestly, it’s making the always-brutal summer breakup with fresh florals and sunny citruses even harder to get over.

But there’s plenty to fall in love with this season, including a fresh batch of blends that’ll remind you of brighter days, a good cup of coffee, crisp fruits and fresh autumn flowers. So while we’re layering, latte-ing it up and getting into the groove of fall, find yourself a new fragrance fling — perhaps in one of these 11 new scents. We promise it will help hold you over until the next summer solstice.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Ariana Grande Moonlight eau de parfum

Ariana Grande Moonlight eau de parfum

The holographic bottle and oversize pom-pom pretty much encapsulate the sweetness of the black currant, plum and marshmallow inside. There's also peony, sandalwood and black amber layered in so it's not a complete sugar overdose.

Ariana Grande Moonlight eau de parfum (Ulta, $59)

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey Parfum

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey Parfum

Amethyst's infusion of refined tobacco, sweet honeysuckle, cedar and spicy cedarwood is a good go-to when you're feeling moody and mysterious.

On the opposite end, when you need a little head clearing, try French Grey, which is meant to transport you to a light, open-air flower market with its hints of lavender, honeyed neroli and earthy musk.

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey Parfum (Sephora, $85 each)

Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne

Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne

If gender-neutral is your preferred scent type, try this pure mix of roasted oak and redcurrant that's balanced with a rosy center.

Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne (Jo Malone, $135)

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau De Parfum

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau De Parfum

No better words describe this decadent oriental leather that's perfect for days that call for a major confidence-booster.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau De Parfum (Tom Ford, $310)

Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine eau de parfum

Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine eau de parfum

A combo of jasmine, incense and oud smells like a rich, strong coffee blend with a splash of creamy spice.

Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine eau de parfum (Penhaligon's, $250)

Valentino Valentina Blush Eau De Parfum

Valentino Valentina Blush Eau De Parfum

At first whiff, the orange blossom feels reminiscent of summer, but the praline quickly settles in to carry it right into fall and beyond.

Valentino Valentina Blush Eau De Parfum (Nordstrom, $120)

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait eau de parfum

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait eau de parfum

Serge Lutens managed to bottle the nostalgia of losing a first tooth (blood and all) through a cleverly crafted mix of almond milk, white musk, coconut and a hint of frankincense.

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait eau de parfum (Serge Lutens, $230)

Twilly D’Hermès eau de parfum

Twilly D’Hermès eau de parfum

This powdery floral with layers of ginger, tuberose and sandalwood could potentially be the new signature scent of millennials everywhere — pink juice and all.

Twilly D’Hermès eau de parfum (Sephora, $79)

Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night eau de parfum

Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night eau de parfum

What starts out as a feminine mix of mulberry and black peony quickly transforms into a masculine mashup of black musk, patchouli and vetiver.

Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night eau de parfum (Bloomingdale's, $114)

Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau De Parfum

Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau De Parfum

Give this blend of tuberose, white flower, wood, pear and black currant a hefty spritz when you feel like adulting.

Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau De Parfum (Ralph Lauren, $110)

Parfums de Marly Layton Exclusif eau de parfum

Parfums de Marly Layton Exclusif eau de parfum

Within the same vein as the original Layton, this lighter version has gardenia, cardamom and pink pepper that make it both familiar and fresh.

Parfums de Marly Layton Exclusif eau de parfum (Nordstrom, $275)

