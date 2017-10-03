Fall fragrances 2017

Share Pin

There’s no better way to kick off fall — the coziest of seasons — than with a new fragrance. We can pretty much all agree that Mother Nature has been in one hell of a mood lately (to say the least). And honestly, it’s making the always-brutal summer breakup with fresh florals and sunny citruses even harder to get over.

But there’s plenty to fall in love with this season, including a fresh batch of blends that’ll remind you of brighter days, a good cup of coffee, crisp fruits and fresh autumn flowers. So while we’re layering, latte-ing it up and getting into the groove of fall, find yourself a new fragrance fling — perhaps in one of these 11 new scents. We promise it will help hold you over until the next summer solstice.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.