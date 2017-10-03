Fall fragrances 2017

There’s no better way to kick off fall — the coziest of seasons — than with a new fragrance. We can pretty much all agree that Mother Nature has been in one hell of a mood lately (to say the least). And honestly, it’s making the always-brutal summer breakup with fresh florals and sunny citruses even harder to get over.
But there’s plenty to fall in love with this season, including a fresh batch of blends that’ll remind you of brighter days, a good cup of coffee, crisp fruits and fresh autumn flowers. So while we’re layering, latte-ing it up and getting into the groove of fall, find yourself a new fragrance fling — perhaps in one of these 11 new scents. We promise it will help hold you over until the next summer solstice.
The sensual side of a traditional floral fragrance is brought to life here through layers of vanilla, sandalwood, ylang-ylang and the distinct richness of fully opened tuberose petals.
Aerin Tuberose Le Soir parfum spray (Aerin, $215)
The holographic bottle and oversize pom-pom pretty much encapsulate the sweetness of the black currant, plum and marshmallow inside. There's also peony, sandalwood and black amber layered in so it's not a complete sugar overdose.
Ariana Grande Moonlight eau de parfum (Ulta, $59)
Amethyst's infusion of refined tobacco, sweet honeysuckle, cedar and spicy cedarwood is a good go-to when you're feeling moody and mysterious.
On the opposite end, when you need a little head clearing, try French Grey, which is meant to transport you to a light, open-air flower market with its hints of lavender, honeyed neroli and earthy musk.
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst & French Grey Parfum (Sephora, $85 each)
If gender-neutral is your preferred scent type, try this pure mix of roasted oak and redcurrant that's balanced with a rosy center.
Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Cologne (Jo Malone, $135)
No better words describe this decadent oriental leather that's perfect for days that call for a major confidence-booster.
Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau De Parfum (Tom Ford, $310)
A combo of jasmine, incense and oud smells like a rich, strong coffee blend with a splash of creamy spice.
Penhaligon's The Bewitching Yasmine eau de parfum (Penhaligon's, $250)
At first whiff, the orange blossom feels reminiscent of summer, but the praline quickly settles in to carry it right into fall and beyond.
Valentino Valentina Blush Eau De Parfum (Nordstrom, $120)
Serge Lutens managed to bottle the nostalgia of losing a first tooth (blood and all) through a cleverly crafted mix of almond milk, white musk, coconut and a hint of frankincense.
Serge Lutens Dent De Lait eau de parfum (Serge Lutens, $230)
This powdery floral with layers of ginger, tuberose and sandalwood could potentially be the new signature scent of millennials everywhere — pink juice and all.
Twilly D’Hermès eau de parfum (Sephora, $79)
What starts out as a feminine mix of mulberry and black peony quickly transforms into a masculine mashup of black musk, patchouli and vetiver.
Bulgari Goldea The Roman Night eau de parfum (Bloomingdale's, $114)
Give this blend of tuberose, white flower, wood, pear and black currant a hefty spritz when you feel like adulting.
Woman by Ralph Lauren Eau De Parfum (Ralph Lauren, $110)
