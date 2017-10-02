 
25 Under-$100 Fall Handbags to Shop Now

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

Affordable fall handbags

Affordable fall handbags

Just because you’re not a kid anymore doesn’t mean you don’t deserve some fresh clothesproducts and, of course, accessories during back-to-school season. For most of us, fall will always bring back nostalgic memories of hitting up Gap Kids, Limited Too and Staples for the coolest stuff our parents would let us talk them into. Now we’re the ones in control of the plastic, and — for better or worse — we get to decide what fashion and beauty haul to treat ourselves to whenever we want.

More: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall

This season’s handbag trends focus on structured silhouettes, decorative embroidery and unique handles and straps. Whether you’re looking to update your daily office tote or want a fun little weekend bag to motivate you to plan a post-summer getaway, these 25 bags will be a welcome addition to any closet. Best of all (and probably why you clicked on this article in the first place), they’re all under $100.

Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite fall handbags — so affordable and on trend that if you’re like us, you might even pick up two. 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Red hot

Red hot

Urban Originals bag (Nordstrom, $88)

Little buckets

Little buckets

Drawstring bucket bag (Lulu's, $24)

The canteen bag

The canteen bag

Palermo bag (Sole Society, $56.95)

The free spirit

The free spirit

Shashi bag (Revolve, $88)

Trés chic satchel

Trés chic satchel

Aldo bag (Selfridges, $33.50 – was $49)

Fall festival

Fall festival

Praire embroidered purse (Lulu's, $46)

Guitar strap bag

Guitar strap bag

Cynthia Rowley bag (Gilt, $79 – was $125)

Fanny this

Fanny this

Kipling belt bag (Urban Outfitters, $39.99 – was $59.99)

Let's wine about it

Let's wine about it

Carly bag (Imoshion, $49)

Roses are gold

Roses are gold

Sugar Sugar gold purse (Lulu's, $36)

Military status

Military status

Rebecca Minkoff saddle bag (Nordstrom, $86.98 – was $145)

The adventurer

The adventurer

Raffia Bag with faux fur interior (Zara, $49.90)

Appliqué mini

Appliqué mini

BP. bag, $19.49 (Nordstrom, $19.49 – was $39)

Saddle up

Saddle up

Skylar bag (Shiraleah, $55)

Stitched

Stitched

Smartphone case crossbody (Henri Bendel, $47.20 – was $118)

Her belt bag

Her belt bag

Herschel Supply Co. belt bag (Nordstrom, $30)

Floral bouquet

Floral bouquet

Floral bag (Zara, $49.90)

The classic weekender

The classic weekender

Miah weekender (Sole Society, $79.95)

Little details

Little details

Arabella bag (Urban Expressions, $65)

Boho babe

Boho babe

Saffron woven tote (Lulu's, $65)

Flower child

Flower child

Audrina bag (Urban Expressions, $90)

The perfect fall tote

The perfect fall tote

Prima bag (Sole Society, $64.95)

Little velvet blues

Little velvet blues

Andromeda bag (Urban Expressions, $70)

The rucksack

The rucksack

Victoria buckle rucksack (Boohoo, $16 – was $32)

