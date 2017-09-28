Feel sexy without breaking the bank

It used to be that a simple search for plus-size lingerie that is both beautiful and functional yielded — oh, you know — nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Thankfully, the days of dealing with that size-ist nonsense are practically in the past. More so than ever, options for sexy plus-size lingerie abound.
There also seems to have been a shift in the paradigm where the perception of lingerie is concerned. Whereas it was once marketed solely as pretty stuff women bought to make men feel good, lingerie is now more about what makes you feel good. Does it make you feel confident? Sexy? Good; that’s the point. Lingerie is a gift you give yourself — it doesn’t have to be about anyone else.
So the next time you’re looking to add a few sexy items to your top drawer, consider stocking up on the following plus-size pieces. Best part? They’re all under $35!
*Note: Although not all models pictured are plus-size, all lingerie is offered in plus sizes.
This versatile bralette has convertible straps, is available in four colors and comes up to XXL. (Target, $20)
Black piping pops against minty green in this pretty babydoll set. (Spicy Lingerie, $29)
Swoon! This pink lace bra set is the perfect combination of romantic and sexy. (Spicy Lingerie, $30)
At only $11 and in sizes up to 6XL, this lace trim babydoll is a lingerie unicorn. (Rosegal, $11)
With super-soft lace and a crisscross design, this mini-dress is comfy and eye-catching. (Hips & Curves, $33)
Smooth satin, stretch lace and a two-tone design give this goddess chemise a luxurious vibe. (Target, $30)
For those days when you're feeling more sweet than spicy, reach for this ethereal babydoll. (Hips & Curves, $32)
These sexy split-gusset hipster panties boast full coverage and a peekaboo cutout in back. (Lane Bryant, $19)
This lace halter bralette babydoll is trés chic, don't you think? (Torrid, $33)
The intricate embroidery on the Lana bra makes it hard to believe it's less than 30 bucks! (Simply Be, $29)
This bralette's nude cups, black mesh and stunning merlot lace prove to be a winning combination. (Torrid, $34)
This babydoll set is a little sweet, a little sassy and a whole lotta alluring. (Spicy Lingerie, $33)
It's safe to say that this stretch-lace teddy is, ahem, totally cheeky. (Hips & Curves, $25)
The bold purple hue of this sexy halter babydoll set commands attention. (Spicy Lingerie, $24)
This sultry babydoll boasts a classic color scheme and a pretty ruffled top. (Target, $30)
This eyelash underwire bra is as beautiful as it is functional. (Asos Curve, $35)
The rich, red wine hue of this spaghetti-strap babydoll just begs for cozy fall nights in bed. (Rosegal, $11)
