Feel sexy without breaking the bank

Share Pin

It used to be that a simple search for plus-size lingerie that is both beautiful and functional yielded — oh, you know — nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Thankfully, the days of dealing with that size-ist nonsense are practically in the past. More so than ever, options for sexy plus-size lingerie abound.

There also seems to have been a shift in the paradigm where the perception of lingerie is concerned. Whereas it was once marketed solely as pretty stuff women bought to make men feel good, lingerie is now more about what makes you feel good. Does it make you feel confident? Sexy? Good; that’s the point. Lingerie is a gift you give yourself — it doesn’t have to be about anyone else.

So the next time you’re looking to add a few sexy items to your top drawer, consider stocking up on the following plus-size pieces. Best part? They’re all under $35!

*Note: Although not all models pictured are plus-size, all lingerie is offered in plus sizes.