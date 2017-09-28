 
17 Sexy & Affordable Plus-Size Lingerie Pieces

Julie Sprankles

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Feel sexy without breaking the bank

Feel sexy without breaking the bank

It used to be that a simple search for plus-size lingerie that is both beautiful and functional yielded — oh, you know — nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada. Thankfully, the days of dealing with that size-ist nonsense are practically in the past. More so than ever, options for sexy plus-size lingerie abound.

There also seems to have been a shift in the paradigm where the perception of lingerie is concerned. Whereas it was once marketed solely as pretty stuff women bought to make men feel good, lingerie is now more about what makes you feel good. Does it make you feel confident? Sexy? Good; that’s the point. Lingerie is a gift you give yourself — it doesn’t have to be about anyone else.

So the next time you’re looking to add a few sexy items to your top drawer, consider stocking up on the following plus-size pieces. Best part? They’re all under $35!

*Note: Although not all models pictured are plus-size, all lingerie is offered in plus sizes.

Afternoon Delight babydoll set

Afternoon Delight babydoll set

Black piping pops against minty green in this pretty babydoll set. (Spicy Lingerie, $29)

Dusty rose romantic bra set

Dusty rose romantic bra set

Swoon! This pink lace bra set is the perfect combination of romantic and sexy. (Spicy Lingerie, $30)

Lace trim babydoll

Lace trim babydoll

At only $11 and in sizes up to 6XL, this lace trim babydoll is a lingerie unicorn. (Rosegal, $11)

Crisscross lace dress

Crisscross lace dress

With super-soft lace and a crisscross design, this mini-dress is comfy and eye-catching. (Hips & Curves, $33)

Goddess chemise

Goddess chemise

Smooth satin, stretch lace and a two-tone design give this goddess chemise a luxurious vibe. (Target, $30)

Heart mesh-apron babydoll

Heart mesh-apron babydoll

For those days when you're feeling more sweet than spicy, reach for this ethereal babydoll. (Hips & Curves, $32)

Hipster panty with eyelash lace

Hipster panty with eyelash lace

These sexy split-gusset hipster panties boast full coverage and a peekaboo cutout in back. (Lane Bryant, $19)

Lace halter bralette babydoll

Lace halter bralette babydoll

This lace halter bralette babydoll is trés chic, don't you think? (Torrid, $33)

Lana embroidered bra

Lana embroidered bra

The intricate embroidery on the Lana bra makes it hard to believe it's less than 30 bucks! (Simply Be, $29)

Lace & mesh bra

Lace & mesh bra

This bralette's nude cups, black mesh and stunning merlot lace prove to be a winning combination. (Torrid, $34)

Midnight Kisses babydoll

Midnight Kisses babydoll

This babydoll set is a little sweet, a little sassy and a whole lotta alluring. (Spicy Lingerie, $33)

Stretch-lace teddy with heart back

Stretch-lace teddy with heart back

It's safe to say that this stretch-lace teddy is, ahem, totally cheeky. (Hips & Curves, $25)

Purple Dazzle babydoll set

Purple Dazzle babydoll set

The bold purple hue of this sexy halter babydoll set commands attention. (Spicy Lingerie, $24)

Tiffany babydoll

Tiffany babydoll

This sultry babydoll boasts a classic color scheme and a pretty ruffled top. (Target, $30)

Eyelash Bra

Eyelash Bra

This eyelash underwire bra is as beautiful as it is functional. (Asos Curve, $35)

See-through babydoll

See-through babydoll

The rich, red wine hue of this spaghetti-strap babydoll just begs for cozy fall nights in bed. (Rosegal, $11)

