12 Ways to Wear a Cape This Fall

by

#1/19:

Fall capes

Getty Images
Capes might look kind of intimidating and tough to pull off, but we’re here to tell you they’re not. Simultaneously classic and modern, capes add just the right amount of drama to your outfit, allow you to have full use of your arms and keep you super-cozy when temperatures drop.

More: 13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

Even better, capes pair well with just about any outfit you can think of. Slip one on over a dress, and you’re instantly interview-ready. Pair one with jeans and a band tee for a more laid-back vibe. Either way, this piece will help you look way more put-together (even when you’re running on empty).

Ahead, check out 12 chic ladies who nailed the cape look. Get inspired by their styling ideas, and then grab a new cape of your own — we picked out six you won’t be able to resist.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

My Kind of Joy
Land's End women's cotton cape

Land's End
Land's End women's cotton cape (Land's End, $60)

Marilyn's Closet
Unapologetic Aesthetic
Nordstrom Rack
NYDJ Jacquard cape (Nordstrom Rack, $70)

The Girl From Panama
Marilyn's Closet
Revolve
Pam & Gela lace-up cape (Revolve, $96)

Tendinte in Moda
Ranti in Review
Charlotte Russe
Structured cape blazer (Charlotte Russe, $25)

Locks and Trinkets
Let's Talk About Fashion
Macy's
Calvin Klein belted cape (Macy's, $90)

Say Me Justine
Have Clothes, Will Travel
Missguided
Longline cape blazer in white (Missguided, $86)

