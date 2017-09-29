 
The One Pair of Boots You Need to Own This Fall

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

Best combat boots to shop now

Getty Images
Best combat boots to shop now

It’s officially boot season, and we’re practically jumping for joy over here. It’s time to break out your layers and, most important, your boots. We saw a major comeback with combat boots on the runway at Fashion Week (though, honestly, they’re total classics that never go out of style). Either way, it’s giving us some serious shoe-shopping cravings.

More: 13 Cool Fall Hats to Add to Your Wardrobe

There’s no need to ditch your ankle or over-the-knee boots just yet, but we have gathered 20 so-cool combat boots that will ever-so-nicely complement the rest of your boot collection (and wardrobe) this fall.

Click through to shop and get on the badass boot bandwagon.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

The rocker chick

Shoe-Inn
The rocker chick

Mally boot (Shoe-Inn, $249)

The space boots

Zappos
The space boots

Dr. Martens metallic boot (Zappos, $135)

Blushing velvet

Shopbop
Blushing velvet

Stuart Weitzman boots (Shopbop, $585)

Boots with fur

Barneys New York
Boots with fur

Fendi mink fur boots (Barneys New York, $1,150)

The floral patch boot

Shoes.com
The floral patch boot

Penny Loves Kenny Frank floral-patch combat boot (Shoes.com, $94.95)

Tied with a ribbon

DSW
Tied with a ribbon

Dirty Laundry Shout Out combat boot (DSW, $54.99)

The knee-high boot

DSW
The knee-high boot

Dirty Laundry Whiskers boot (DSW, $49.98 — was $69.95)

The classic combat

Nordstrom
The classic combat

Steve Madden boot (Nordstrom, $129.95)

The rustic combat

6pm
The rustic combat

Frye Jenna combat (6pm, $199.99)

Power red

Shoes.com
Power red

Dr. Martens red boot (Shoes.com, $99.95)

The heeled combat

Steve Madden
The heeled combat

Heeled combat boot (Steve Madden, $129)

Metal embellishments

Shopbop
Metal embellishments

Alexander Wang boots (Shopbop, $750)

The patent leather boot

Nordstrom
The patent leather boot

Shellys London patent leather boot (Nordstrom, $168.95)

The ankle-high boot

Shopbop
The ankle-high boot

Dolce Vita ankle-high boot (Shopbop, $200)

Mother of pearl

Intermix
Mother of pearl

3.1 Phillip Lim boot (Intermix, $750)

The girly punk

Shopbop
The girly punk

R13 floral boot (Shopbop, $1,195)

The rock stud boot

The rock stud boot

Valentino boot (Barneys New York, $1,295)

A touch of white

Barneys New York
A touch of white

The Row boot (Barneys New York, $1,390)

Zip it up

Shopbop
Zip it up

Jeffrey Campbell boot (Shopbop, $185)

