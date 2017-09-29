Best combat boots to shop now

It’s officially boot season, and we’re practically jumping for joy over here. It’s time to break out your layers and, most important, your boots. We saw a major comeback with combat boots on the runway at Fashion Week (though, honestly, they’re total classics that never go out of style). Either way, it’s giving us some serious shoe-shopping cravings.
There’s no need to ditch your ankle or over-the-knee boots just yet, but we have gathered 20 so-cool combat boots that will ever-so-nicely complement the rest of your boot collection (and wardrobe) this fall.
Click through to shop and get on the badass boot bandwagon.
Fendi mink fur boots (Barneys New York, $1,150)
Heeled combat boot (Steve Madden, $129)
The Row boot (Barneys New York, $1,390)
