 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

6 Ways to Get In on Fall's Dark Lipstick Trend

Style N/A

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

View Profile
#1/7:

Fall lipsticks 2017

ImaxTree
#1/7:

Fall lipsticks 2017

One of the many great things about the onset of autumn is that it provides the perfect excuse to switch up your tired summer style for something a little edgier. While we’re eager to pull out our chunky knits and badass boots in the coming weeks, we’re even more thrilled about the opportunity add a much-needed pop of rich color to our makeup routines.

More: The Best Beauty Looks of NYFW Spring 2018

This season, it’s all about dark, bold lips — a refreshing change from the more demure, dewy look that was so popular (and pretty!) during the summer. Not sure where to start? Luckily for you, we’ve pulled some of the best new lip hues to help you achieve that sexy, mysterious fall look.

Check out the products ahead and embrace your dark side this season.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/7:

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Target
#3/7:

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick (Target, $4.99)

#4/7:

Maybelline Color Sensational lip color

Maybelline
#4/7:

Maybelline Color Sensational lip color

Maybelline Color Sensational lip color (Maybelline, $7.49)


#5/7:

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

Urban Decay
#5/7:

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick (Urban Decay, $17)

#6/7:

Nars Lipstick

Nordstrom
#6/7:

Nars Lipstick

Nars Lipstick (Nordstrom, $28)

#7/7:

E.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick

E.l.f.
#7/7:

E.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick

E.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick (E.l.f., $3)

Related Slideshows

50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

The 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

50 Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started