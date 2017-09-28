Pumpkin beauty products

OK, so pumpkin-themed items don’t always get the best rap. Pumpkin spice lattes are a notoriously basic girly drink — but also delicious, TBH — and pumpkin-colored beauty products might sound questionable (bright orange nail polish probably has an appropriate time and place, we’re just not sure when and where).
Still, it’s worth noting that pumpkin extract is packed with antioxidants vitamins A and C. Those powerhouse compounds can help smooth skin, boost collagen and healthy cell production and generally give your complexion a soft, even radiance — and that is anything but basic.
Ahead, click through six pumpkin beauty necessities to stock up on as we head into October.
Bath time just got a lot more fun. Packed with nourishing oils and, of course, sparkles, Lush’s limited-edition pumpkin bath bomb will leave skin super-soft with a dreamy, slightly sparkly glow.
Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bath Bomb (Lush, $7.95)
The mix of pumpkin extract with hints of tonka bean, hazelnut and maple syrup create a Goldilocks scent — not too sweet, not too savory, but just right. The nongreasy formulation absorbs quickly so hands will be soft (not sticky) and protected against the winter chill.
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream (The Body Shop, $8)
This edgy Korean brand has quickly garnered a strong stateside following for good reason — massively effective products at a sweet price point — and this sheet mask is no different. Dripping in pumpkin fruit extract and specks of 24-karat gold for radiance, this mask is the solution to all your dull skin problems.
Too Cool for School Pumpkin 24K Gold sheet mask (Sephora, $8)
Part exfoliant, part alpha-hydroxy acid, this gel formula is packed with pumpkin enzymes to reveal a smoother, softer complexion after just one use.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer (Sephora, $58)
If you could package a fresh, just-out-of-the-oven pumpkin pie just like Grandma used to make, this would be it. The blend of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon is truly intoxicating and perfectly festive.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle (Sephora, $40)
