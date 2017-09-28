How to wear shorts during fall

Share Pin

The quintessential off-duty model look, shorts during cold weather may not seem to make a ton of sense, but we do it anyway. You know, for fashion.

Especially considering the fact that some of the best sales on summer staples like shorts happen in late August and early September, it only makes sense that we want to buy them and immediately put them to use. Plus, when styled well, shorts during fall and winter look totally seasonally appropriate, so definitely don’t pack yours away after Labor Day because you’ll be missing out.

And don’t worry, there are ways to wear shorts during cold weather that will keep you warm, comfortable and impossibly chic. Paired with chunky sweaters, blazers, over-the-knee boots and tights, shorts can be a staple during any season.

Get inspired by the street-style looks ahead and get ready to break out your favorite pair of shorts on the next cool fall day.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.