 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

13 Fall Hats Your Wardrobe Definitely Needs

by

#1/14:

Cool fall hats

Getty Images
#1/14:

Cool fall hats

Let’s be honest. Third- (or — *cringe* — fourth-) day hair is sometimes way too difficult to make look presentable. This is one of the many reasons we’re loving hats for fall. If you’re sick of emptying a can of dry shampoo onto your roots, you can simply throw on cute a hat and save yourself time and money.

More: How to Wear Shorts During Fall

Plus, on rainy, humid days, hats conceal unruly hair that won’t behave, and on super-sunny ones, they protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Oh, and did we mention that with fall upon us, hats help fight the chill too. What more could you ask for?

More: The Best Street Style at London Fashion Week

Yet despite being practical necessities, hats can also look amazing, completing an ensemble you didn’t even know had something missing until you added the right hat. To see how some of our favorite bloggers are styling hats for fall, click through the slideshow — then shop our favorite picks.

  

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/14:

Stockbridge wool felt fedora hat

Overland
#3/14:

Stockbridge wool felt fedora hat

Stockbridge wool felt fedora hat (Overland, $75)

#4/14:

Floppy boho hat

Beauty Studio
#4/14:

Floppy boho hat

Floppy boho hat (Beauty Studio, $15)

#5/14:

Wide-brim hat with faux leather band

Sole/Society
#5/14:

Wide-brim hat with faux leather band

Wide-brim hat with faux leather band (Sole/Society, $44.95)

#6/14:

Black gold-buckle baker boy hat

River Island
#6/14:

Black gold-buckle baker boy hat

Black gold-buckle baker boy hat (River Island, $36)

#7/14:

Silverton engineer hat

Anthropologie
#7/14:

Silverton engineer hat

Silverton engineer hat (Anthropologie, $58)

#8/14:

Marina hat by Eugenia Kim

Revolve
#8/14:

Marina hat by Eugenia Kim

Marina hat by Eugenia Kim (Revolve, $245)

#9/14:

American Needle LA Dodgers baseball cap

Southmoonunder
#9/14:

American Needle LA Dodgers baseball cap

American Needle LA Dodgers baseball cap (Southmoonunder, $28)

#10/14:

Daisies in the Outfield baseball cap

Free People
#10/14:

Daisies in the Outfield baseball cap

Daisies in the Outfield baseball cap (Free People,$38)

#11/14:

Herringbone baseball cap

Anthropologie
#11/14:

Herringbone baseball cap

Herringbone baseball cap (Anthropologie, $48)

#12/14:

Pom-pom sweater hat

Beauty Studio
#12/14:

Pom-pom sweater hat

Pom-pom sweater hat (Beauty Studio, $10)

#13/14:

Happy Trails pom beanie

Free People
#13/14:

Happy Trails pom beanie

Happy Trails pom beanie (Free People, $48)

#14/14:

Honeycomb-knit beanie at Old Navy

Old Navy
#14/14:

Honeycomb-knit beanie at Old Navy

Honeycomb-knit beanie at Old Navy (Old Navy, $12.99)

Related Slideshows

50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

The 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

50 Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started