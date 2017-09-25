Fall beauty finds

Share Pin

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers — devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep-red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.

To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up nine super-versatile fall beauty must-haves — including a salve that can go anywhere on your body, our favorite new muted-pink lipstick, the perfect warm-toned eye shadow palette, a sleep mask to help you get your beauty zzz’s in between busy fall days and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.

Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.

