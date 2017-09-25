 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

9 Fall Beauty Staples to Shop Right Now

by

#1/10:

Fall beauty finds

StyleCaster/ImaxTree
#1/10:

Fall beauty finds

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers — devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep-red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.

More: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall

To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up nine super-versatile fall beauty must-haves — including a salve that can go anywhere on your body, our favorite new muted-pink lipstick, the perfect warm-toned eye shadow palette, a sleep mask to help you get your beauty zzz’s in between busy fall days and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.

Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

#3/10:

Warm orange, yellow & maroon eye shadows

Sephora
#3/10:

Warm orange, yellow & maroon eye shadows

Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture eye shadow palette (Sephora, $42)

#4/10:

Glittery nail polish

Essie
#4/10:

Glittery nail polish

Essie nail polish in Dressed to the Nineties (Essie, $9)

#5/10:

A lighter bronzer

Revolve
#5/10:

A lighter bronzer

The Matte Bronzing Veil in Desert Days (Revolve, $48)

#6/10:

Salve for all the cracks

Cap Beauty
#6/10:

Salve for all the cracks

Lauren's All Purpose Salve, 6-ounce glass jar (Cap Beauty, $36)

#7/10:

A powerhouse deep red

Sephora
#7/10:

A powerhouse deep red

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb (Sephora, $26)

#8/10:

Nighttime masks

Peach and Lily
#8/10:

Nighttime masks

Good Night White Sleeping Mask (Peach and Lily, $10)

#9/10:

Bold brows

Target
#9/10:

Bold brows

NYX Professional Makeup Tinted Brow Mascara (Target, $6.99)

#10/10:

The foundation to round it all out

Ulta
#10/10:

The foundation to round it all out

Pür Bare It All 4-In-1 Skin-Perfecting Foundation (Ulta, $39)

Related Slideshows

50 Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately

10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

The Denim Style Celebrities Can't Get Enough Of
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started