Fall beauty finds

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers — devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep-red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.
More: 30 Perfect Outfits to Wear While Transitioning Into Fall
To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up nine super-versatile fall beauty must-haves — including a salve that can go anywhere on your body, our favorite new muted-pink lipstick, the perfect warm-toned eye shadow palette, a sleep mask to help you get your beauty zzz’s in between busy fall days and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.
Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.
Originally posted on StyleCaster.
Lauren's All Purpose Salve, 6-ounce glass jar (Cap Beauty, $36)
Good Night White Sleeping Mask (Peach and Lily, $10)
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started