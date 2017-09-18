Tricks for air-drying every hair type

Share Pin

Out of pure laziness, I’ve always been an air-dryer. Of course, when I’m lucky enough to get a blowout, I leave the salon looking like my best self, but even as a self-diagnosed beauty obsessive, I don’t have the skill (or patience) to recreate a sleek, polished look while I’m rushing to get ready for work.

Alas, post-shower, I let my hair do its thing, which, depending on the day, usually results in some sort of a wavy mess. But since I’ll more or less stick to my lazy-girl ways for life, I refuse to believe air-drying has to equate less good-looking hair, which is why I chatted with celebrity hair expert Kristin Ess to learn expert-approved tricks for naturally drying every hair type.

“It goes without saying that, obviously, the less heat styling the better,” says Ess, who regularly transforms the heads of Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum. “Air-drying allows the hair to lay a little smoother over time, and essentially, minimizes damage. But we’re also moving into this world where air-dryer textures are cool — they don’t look so forced or pattern-y, just more of a natural, cool-girl look.”

Ahead, Ess reveals 10 tricks for drying wavy, curly, straight and thin hair types — all of which are incredibly easy, super-quick and lazy-girl approved.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.