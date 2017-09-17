 
13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel.

Beautiful celebrities who embraced their natural hair

Getty Images
Beautiful celebrities who embraced their natural hair

Natural hair, especially among black women, is something that is slowly but surely being embraced more in Hollywood — thanks in large part to the dozens of famous black women who’ve shown off their naturally gorgeous kinks, coils and waves on the red carpet, in Instagram selfies and on the big screen.

It should be well known by now that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, forms and textures. While faux hair products like weaves, wigs and extensions give women an amazing range of options and looks to choose from, it’s also incredible to see the tide of celebrity ladies wearing their natural hair in the public eye — and looking absolutely stunning, at that.

Take a look at 13 famous women who’ve embraced their natural hair texture.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Halle Berry

Getty Images
Halle Berry

Issa Rae

Getty Images
Issa Rae

Kerry Washington

Getty Images
Kerry Washington

Lupita Nyong'o

Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Solange

Getty Images
Solange

Taraji P. Henson

Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

Viola Davis

Getty Images
Viola Davis

Yara Shahidi

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi

Janelle Monáe

janellemonae/Instagram
Janelle Monáe

Sanaa Lathan

sanaalathan/Instagram
Sanaa Lathan

Zendaya

zendaya/Instagram
Zendaya

